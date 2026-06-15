Suspects Sought in Tenleytown Shooting
The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating suspects in an assault with a dangerous weapon (gun) that occurred in Northwest.
On Friday, May 08, 2026, at approximately 4:28 p.m., Second District officers responded to the 3900 block of Chesapeake Street, Northwest for a report of gunshots. Officers located evidence of a shooting, but no victim. The investigation revealed that two male juvenile suspects were chasing a juvenile male victim. One suspect brandished a firearm and shot at the victim but did not strike him. Both suspects then fled the area.
A suspect was captured by a nearby security camera and can be seen in the video linked here:
Anyone who can identify these suspects, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 26062009
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