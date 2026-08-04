Maryland Vegan Eats Restaurant Week Returns This August, Presented by Vegan Grants
Statewide culinary celebration kicks off in Baltimore, anchoring a month of plant-based dining, a 24-hour CllctivGive drive, and the Children’s Veg Fest.
US Vegan Climate ETF (NASDAQ:VEGN)BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Veg Society is proud to announce the return of its 19th Maryland Vegan Eats Restaurant Week, taking place from Friday, August 7, through Sunday, August 16, 2026. Presented by Vegan Grants, this bi-annual statewide festival invites food enthusiasts, local businesses, and community advocates to explore the rich diversity and growing accessibility of plant-based dining across Baltimore and central Maryland.
Designed to bridge the gap between traditional dining and compassionate living, Maryland Vegan Eats Restaurant Week encourages participating restaurants, which include The Land of Kush, Golden West Cafe, Miss Shirley's, Oleum, Slutty Vegan, and more, to feature creative, plant-based menu selections. By highlighting local culinary talent across Baltimore’s historic neighborhoods and surrounding counties, the initiative fosters community unity while promoting health, sustainability, and economic support for local food establishments.
Kickoff Event: Launch Party at The LB SkyBar
The celebration officially begins in Downtown Baltimore with an in-person kickoff party on Thursday, August 6, 2026, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at The LB SkyBar, located atop the historic Lord Baltimore Hotel. Guests will enjoy skyline views, sample plant-based bites, connect with local chefs, and celebrate the start of Restaurant Week. Admission is free, but space is limited to the first 200 RSVPs.
Double the Impact on Opening Day: 24-Hour CllctivGive Campaign (August 7)
Friday, August 7, marks both the official start of Maryland Vegan Eats Restaurant Week and a critical 24-hour giving window for local non-profit funding. From midnight to midnight on Friday, August 7, Black Veg Society will participate in CllctivGive, a dedicated 24-hour online fundraising campaign created to resource and elevate Black-led social change organizations across Greater Baltimore.
Community members across the region are urged to make a direct contribution during this 24-hour drive. Funds raised during CllctivGive directly sustain Black Veg Society’s mission to educate Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities on holistic health, plant-based nutrition, and compassionate living by meeting people where they are.
Empowering Baltimore Families: The 3rd Annual Children’s Veg Fest
The momentum continues through the end of the month with The 3rd Annual Children’s Veg Fest on Saturday, August 29, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM at The Weinberg Y in Waverly (900 E. 33rd St., Baltimore). Presented by Craigslist Charitable Fund, this free, family-friendly event introduces youth and families to plant-based living through interactive cooking demos, youth entrepreneur vendors, mindfulness activities, live music, and wellness workshops. (A virtual program will follow on Sunday, August 30.)
How to Support the Movement in August:
Attend the Launch Party (Aug 6): Reserve free tickets to the kickoff party at LB SkyBar in Downtown Baltimore.
Give in 24 Hours (Aug 7): Donate to Black Veg Society during the 24-hour CllctivGive drive on Friday, August 7.
Dine Local (Aug 7–16): Visit participating restaurants throughout Baltimore and Maryland to sample featured vegan dishes.
Empower Youth (Aug 29): Reserve free tickets for the Children’s Veg Fest at Waverly’s Weinberg Y.
To register a restaurant, RSVP for the launch party, reserve Children's Veg Fest tickets, or access the 24-hour giving portal for August 7, visit www.mdveganeats.com, www.childrensvegfest.com, and www.cllctivgive.com/organizations/black-veg-society.
About Black Veg Society
Black Veg Society is a Baltimore-based 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to educating Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) communities on the benefits of holistic health, plant-based nutrition, and veganism through grassroots outreach, educational events, and community advocacy.
About Maryland Vegan Eats
Maryland Vegan Eats increases the awareness, benefits, and accessibility of a plant-based diet through innovative, community-focused dining events and strategic restaurant partnerships across the state of Maryland.
About The Children's Veg Fest
Children’s Veg Fest is a vibrant, family-friendly celebration created to introduce children and their families to the joy of healthy, plant-based living. This uplifting community event brings together food, fun, and education in a way that feels exciting and accessible.
Naijha Wright-Brown
Black Veg Society
+1 443-343-2834
email us here
We Are Black Veg Society
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