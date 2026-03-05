Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month Returns in March with its Statewide Plant-Based Celebration
Maryland Vegan Eats celebrates its 18th semi-annual plant-based celebration this March
US Vegan Climate ETF (VEGN) (NASDAQ:VEGN)
Unlike traditional restaurant weeks that offer a fixed-price menu, participating restaurants create their own selection of plant-based dishes, giving chefs freedom to innovate while keeping meals accessible and affordable. The event also provides restaurants with media coverage and food influencer visits, helping expand their reach to new diners.
Restaurants wishing to participate can sign up now at www.mdveganeats.com/sign-up. Diners can explore menus, locations, and participating restaurants at www.mdveganeats.com.
Current participants include Golden West Cafe, The Land of Kush, Miss Shirley’s Cafe, Bar V 2.0, Slutty Vegan, Harmony Bakery, The Lord Baltimore Hotel & LB Tavern, Oleum, Red Emma’s, Black Baltimore Vegan, AppleCore's Bake Shoppe, and more! For the full list of restaurants, menus, and event updates, follow @mdveganeats on Instagram.
The week will kick off with a Launch Party at Bar V 2.0 on Thursday, March 5, from 6–9 PM, featuring complimentary small bites and samples. Visit Maryland returns as presenting sponsor, supporting the mission of expanding plant-based dining across the state.
MARYLAND VEGAN EATS GROWTH
Since its launch in 2017, Maryland Vegan Eats has grown from a local Baltimore initiative into the state’s largest plant-based dining event, connecting tens of thousands of diners with vegan-friendly restaurants each year. The cities of Philadelphia, Colorado Springs, and even the continent of Africa have reached out to founders Samantha Claassen and Naijha Wright-Brown to replicate the concept internationally. “We’re thrilled to see the event expand each year, reaching more diners and inspiring restaurants across the globe to add more vegan dishes,” say Claassen and Wright-Brown.
ABOUT MARYLAND VEGAN EATS
Founded by Naijha Wright-Brown (Land of Kush) and Sam Claassen (Golden West Cafe), Maryland Vegan Eats is the state’s largest plant-based dining event, connecting tens of thousands of diners with vegan-friendly restaurants every year. Since 2017, it has inspired restaurants and advocates worldwide to expand vegan menus, become a model for similar events, and drawn consistent media, influencer, and community attention. www.mdveganeats.com #MDVeganEats
Maryland Vegan Restaurant Week - Spring 2022
