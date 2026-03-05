Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month Returns in March with its Statewide Plant-Based Celebration

Sam and Naijha

Golden West Cafe's Vegan Chicken Sandwich

Land of Kush Holiday Food Tray

Maryland Vegan Eats celebrates its 18th semi-annual plant-based celebration this March

US Vegan Climate ETF (VEGN) (NASDAQ:VEGN)

We’re thrilled to see the event expand each year, reaching more diners and inspiring restaurants across the globe to add more vegan dishes.”
— Samantha Claassen & Naijha Wright-Brown
BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maryland Vegan Eats is back with the 18th Bi-Annual Maryland Vegan Restaurant Week, running March 6–15. This week-long plant-based dining event connects vegans and meat eaters with restaurants across Maryland, offering creative and affordable plant-based dishes while helping eateries tap into a growing market.

Unlike traditional restaurant weeks that offer a fixed-price menu, participating restaurants create their own selection of plant-based dishes, giving chefs freedom to innovate while keeping meals accessible and affordable. The event also provides restaurants with media coverage and food influencer visits, helping expand their reach to new diners.

Restaurants wishing to participate can sign up now at www.mdveganeats.com/sign-up. Diners can explore menus, locations, and participating restaurants at www.mdveganeats.com.

Current participants include Golden West Cafe, The Land of Kush, Miss Shirley’s Cafe, Bar V 2.0, Slutty Vegan, Harmony Bakery, The Lord Baltimore Hotel & LB Tavern, Oleum, Red Emma’s, Black Baltimore Vegan, AppleCore's Bake Shoppe, and more! For the full list of restaurants, menus, and event updates, follow @mdveganeats on Instagram.

The week will kick off with a Launch Party at Bar V 2.0 on Thursday, March 5, from 6–9 PM, featuring complimentary small bites and samples. Visit Maryland returns as presenting sponsor, supporting the mission of expanding plant-based dining across the state.

MARYLAND VEGAN EATS GROWTH
Since its launch in 2017, Maryland Vegan Eats has grown from a local Baltimore initiative into the state’s largest plant-based dining event, connecting tens of thousands of diners with vegan-friendly restaurants each year. The cities of Philadelphia, Colorado Springs, and even the continent of Africa have reached out to founders Samantha Claassen and Naijha Wright-Brown to replicate the concept internationally. “We’re thrilled to see the event expand each year, reaching more diners and inspiring restaurants across the globe to add more vegan dishes,” say Claassen and Wright-Brown.

ABOUT MARYLAND VEGAN EATS
Founded by Naijha Wright-Brown (Land of Kush) and Sam Claassen (Golden West Cafe), Maryland Vegan Eats is the state’s largest plant-based dining event, connecting tens of thousands of diners with vegan-friendly restaurants every year. Since 2017, it has inspired restaurants and advocates worldwide to expand vegan menus, become a model for similar events, and drawn consistent media, influencer, and community attention. www.mdveganeats.com #MDVeganEats

ASSET LINKS: PHOTOS

Naijha Wright-Brown
Black Veg Society
+1 443-343-2834
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
X

Maryland Vegan Restaurant Week - Spring 2022

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month Returns in March with its Statewide Plant-Based Celebration

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Naijha Wright-Brown
Black Veg Society
+1 443-343-2834
Company/Organization
Black Veg Society
840 N Eutaw St, Ste
Baltimore, Maryland, 21201
United States
+1 443-343-2834
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Black Veg Society (BVS) is a 501(c)3 organization. BVS’ mission is to educate predominantly Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) communities, on the benefits of holistic living, the plant-based diet, and veganism while building a community centered around healthy, accessible, and sustainable food and a focus on compassionate lifestyle choices. We establish strategic partnerships with businesses, schools, churches, non-profits, local and state government, health and wellness coaches, chefs, and vegan and plant-based campaign and coalition organizers. We organize and host special events such as veg fests, vegan restaurant weeks, multi-citi hybrid events and webinars. We offer a 24/7 online resource center with access to educational literature, wellness classes, cooking demos, and referrals to certified health and wellness coaches.

Black Veg Society

More From This Author
Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month Returns in March with its Statewide Plant-Based Celebration
Baltimore's Children's Veg Fest Comes to the Weinberg Y in Waverly for a Day of Plant-Based Fun
Maryland Vegan Eats Launches Inaugural Two-Day Vegan Summer Fest at Power Plant Live
View All Stories From This Author