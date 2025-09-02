Baltimore's Children's Veg Fest Comes to the Weinberg Y in Waverly for a Day of Plant-Based Fun

Children's Veg Fest Flyer The Children's Veg Fest Dr. Bronners

Get ready to sprout some fun! The Children's Veg Fest is back for its annual, free event!

US Vegan Climate ETF (VEGN) (NASDAQ:VEGN)

Children’s VegFest was born out of love—for my community, for our children, and for the power of healing together.” — Michelle Stafford

BALTIMRE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready to sprout some fun! The Children's Veg Fest is back for its annual, free event at the Weinberg Y in Waverly on Saturday, September 6, 2025, from 11 AM to 5 PM. Presented by Dr. Bronner's , this vibrant festival is Baltimore's premier plant-based family event, offering a day packed with food, music, and hands-on activities designed to make healthy eating exciting for children and adults alike.This year's festival is more than just a feast for the taste buds; it's a full-sensory experience. Families can explore a diverse array of local vendors, from savory food samples to unique merchandise. The event will feature interactive cooking demonstrations, live music, and a variety of activities that highlight the joy and benefits of a plant-based lifestyle in a fun and accessible way.To kick off the celebration, The Children's Veg Fest is offering special incentives for early birds! The first 50 children to arrive between 11a and noon will receive a free carrot dug, and the first 150 children will receive a souvenir bag filled with fantastic samples from our sponsors, including Dr. Bronner's soap, Sunbutter, and Hippeas snacks."The Children's Veg Fest is so much fun with lots of activities and food. I liked giving out vegan sandwich samples last year. You should come", said the 13-year-old daughter of Gregory Brown, owner of The Land of Kush, an event sponsor.For those who are unable to attend in person, a virtual version of the festival will be available on Sunday, September 7th, from 11 AM to 4 PM. This online experience will allow families to enjoy a selection of the festival's activities and content from the comfort of their homes."The Children's Veg Fest is about planting seeds for a healthier future," says Naijha Wright-Brown. "We want to show the community that eating plant-based is not only good for you but can be a delicious, creative, and joyful experience. It's a day for families to connect, learn, and celebrate together."Partners and sponsors, including Dr. Bronner's All-One!, Black Veg Society , and DivaYogi, are working together to make this year's festival the most engaging and memorable yet. With an emphasis on community and wellness, the event will also feature the work of local organizations like Jamii Leadership and Brown Girl Wellness. Other sponsors include Vegan Grants, Visit Maryland, Weave - The Social Fabric Project, and A Well-Fed World.Michelle Stafford, the DivaYogi, expressed, "Children’s VegFest was born out of love—for my community, for our children, and for the power of healing together. As a teacher and wellness advocate, I’ve seen how joy, good food, and movement can change lives. This festival is my way of saying to every child and every family: you belong here, you are supported, and your well-being matters."Attendees are encouraged to come hungry and ready to play. With free admission and a host of engaging activities, The Children's Veg Fest is the perfect place to discover new foods, enjoy great music, and learn about the positive impact of a plant-based diet. The festival will be located in the backlot of the Weinberg Y at 900 East 33rd Street, Baltimore, MD 21218.For more information and a full list of activities, visit WWW.CHILDRENSVEGFEST.COM About The Children's Veg Fest:The Children's Veg Fest is a grassroots, family-friendly event dedicated to promoting plant-based living through education, community engagement, and fun. It aims to inspire children and families to make healthier choices for themselves and the planet.About Black Veg Society:Black Veg Society meets Black, Indigenous, and People of Color where they are on their holistic health, vegan, and plant-based journey through educating on the benefits of veganism and the plant-based diet while building a community centered around healthy, accessible, and sustainable food with a focus on lifestyle choices. Their six pillars are Earth, Eating, Education, Empowerment, Enlightenment, and Events.About DivaYogi:DivaYogi is a grassroots initiative that uses yoga and wellness events to heal the effects that chronic stress and trauma have on the mind and body. They make yoga accessible to people, particularly in the Baltimore African-American community. Their classes welcome people from all backgrounds, body types, ages, and genders, no matter their sexual orientation or financial status.

We Are Black Veg Society

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.