SCDES Now Accepting Grant Applications for Watershed Projects That Improve Water Quality

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Environmental Services (SCDES) is now accepting applications for grant-funded projects that help improve water quality by reducing nonpoint source pollution. Applications will be accepted through 5 p.m. on Aug. 14, 2026.

Nonpoint source pollution occurs when rainfall or irrigation water moves across the landscape, carrying pollutants such as sediment, nutrients, bacteria and other contaminants into rivers, lakes, streams, wetlands and coastal waters. Because these pollutants come from many different sources rather than a single discharge point, nonpoint source pollution can be challenging to address.

Through Section 319(h) of the federal Clean Water Act, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) provides annual funding to SCDES to support projects that reduce nonpoint source pollution and protect South Carolina’s water resources.

Funding is available for projects that implement best management practices (BMPs) identified in approved watershed-based plans. Proposed projects should demonstrate how implementation efforts will reduce pollutant loading and contribute to measurable water quality improvements within the watershed.

These images show the positive impact of a streambank stabilization project completed by Save Our Saluda with cost-share funding from the Section 319 Grant and the Natural Resources Conservation Service Environmental Quality Incentives Program. Comparing the before (left) and after (right) photos illustrates the success of an implementation project on Terry Creek in the North Saluda River watershed. Examples of eligible BMPs include repair of failing septic systems, streambank restoration, pasture and cropland management, stormwater management improvements, and conservation easements.

Eligible applicants include state agencies, local governments, public universities, soil and water conservation districts, regional planning commissions, watershed organizations and nonprofit organizations.

To qualify for funding, on-the-ground implementation activities must account for at least 75% of the federal project budget. Applicants must also provide a non-federal match equal to 40% of the total project cost through cash contributions or in-kind services.

The request for applications, eligibility requirements and application materials are available on the SCDES Section 319 webpage. Additional information about the agency’s Nonpoint Source Program is available at des.sc.gov/nps.