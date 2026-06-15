Frederick County ENOUGH Initiative Hosts Food Expo

FREDERICK, Md. – Frederick County’s ENOUGH Initiative hosted a community Food Expo on Saturday, June 13 to address food insecurity while celebrating the rich cultural diversity of the Golden Mile. The event provided 4,800 pounds of protein, 250 bags of fresh produce, 500 bags of non-perishable foods, 650 fresh meals, gardening demonstrations, and culturally aligned cooking presentations.

“Food security is a basic human need and a critical building block for educational success, overall health, economic stability, and community well‑being,” said Leshia Chandler, Director of the Frederick County Division of Family Services. “This Expo is designed not only to address immediate needs, but also to celebrate the culture, resilience, and diversity of our community.”

The ENOUGH Initiative brings together residents, service providers, and grassroots voices to identify and address pressing needs within Frederick County’s most under‑resourced communities. Through this collaborative engagement, food insecurity emerged as a central concern for many individuals and families living along the Golden Mile.

In response, the ENOUGH Initiative joined with community partners to offer direct food support and to honor the multicultural traditions of the Golden Mile Community. Frederick County Government extends its appreciation to the organizations whose partnership makes this event possible: The Governor’s Office for Children, the Frederick County Division of Family Services, the Frederick County ENOUGH Advisory Council, and the Frederick County ENOUGH Community Voice Committee.

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CONTACT: Hope Morris

Communications Manager

Office of Communications and Public Engagement

301-600-2590