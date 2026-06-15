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Lanikai Transportation Management Plan Parking Regulations Update presentation available online

Map of Lanikai that will have “No Parking Any Time” signage along Mokulua Drive and Aʻalapapa Drive indicated in red

Map of Lanikai that will have “No Parking Any Time” signage along Mokulua Drive and Aʻalapapa Drive

KAILUA – The City and County of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services (DTS) has made the Lanikai Transportation Management Plan Parking Regulations Update presentation available online for public viewing. This presentation was shown at the Kailua Neighborhood Board that took place on the evening of June 4, 2026.

The presentation can be found here: https://www.honolulu.gov/dts/lanikai-tmp/

Implementation will be conducted in two phases:

Phase 1: DTS will install “No Parking Any Time” signage along Mokulua Drive. Additionally, DTS will be installing dedicated loading zones across the beach access paths, between Kaʻelepulu Drive and Kuaʻilima Drive.

A traffic study will be conducted after completing Phase 1.

Phase 2: DTS will install “No Parking Any Time” signage along Aʻalapapa Drive. DTS will also install on-street parking areas and one-way traffic on side streets.

Map of Lanikai that will have dedicated loading areas for beachgoers indicated in red on Mokulua Drive at Kaelepulu Drive, Mokumanu Drive, Kaiolena Drive, Haokea Drive, and Kualima Drive.

Map of Lanikai that will have dedicated loading areas for beachgoers

DTS is currently in the process of conducting an Environmental Assessment for the Lanikai neighborhood. There is currently no construction schedule and will be announced in the future. 

—PAU—

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Lanikai Transportation Management Plan Parking Regulations Update presentation available online

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