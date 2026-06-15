Utilities Payment Drop Box Closure Notice

Seminole County Utilities is making operational changes as the department relocates to a new facility.



As part of the transition, the Utilities payment drop box at the former office, located at 500 W. Lake Mary Boulevard, is now permanently closed. Customers who currently use the drop box are encouraged to assist with this transition by switching to E-Billing or Auto-Pay.



Customer Service will continue to be available by phone. For assistance, call 407-665-2110 Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or visit SeminoleCountyFL.gov/Utilities to learn more about payment options.