6-18-26 Development Review Committee Meeting

​The Alachua County Development Review Committee will meet on Thursday, June 18, 2026, in the Jack Durrance Auditorium on the second floor of the Alachua County Administration Building (12 SE 1st St., Gainesville). The meeting begins at 1:30 p.m.​

The committee will take public comments in person only. The meeting will not be available on Cox Cable Channel 12. The public may view the meeting on the AC TV app (Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku) and on the county’s video-on-demand website.



Items on the agenda include:

Laureate Village Traditional Neighborhood Development (TND) Phase 2, Units 3 & 4 – A Final Development Plan and Plat for 67 lots on approximately 27.6 acres. Located on Tax Parcel Numbers 04346-002-000, 04346-006-000 between the 400 and 800 Blocks of SW 147th Ter with NV5, Inc. as agents. Low Density Residential (1-4du/acre) Future Land Use; Residential Single Family (R-1A) Zoning District

Oakmont Planned Development (PD) - Phase 6 – A Final Development Plan and Plat for a phase containing 142 single-family lots and associated infrastructure on approximately 55 acres. Located on Tax Parcel Number 04427-000-000 at SW 38th Blvd and SW 36th Road with NV5 Inc. as agents. Low Density (1-4du/acre) Future Land Use; Planned Development (PD) Zoning District

Serenity at Tower Oaks (Tower Oaks Subdivision - Phase II) – A Preliminary and Final Development Plan for a single-family subdivision with 20 lots and associated infrastructure on approximately 5.05 acres. Located on Tax Parcel Numbers 06678-010-038 and 06678-010-039 at SW 19th Place and SW 70th Terrace with EDA Consultants, Inc. as agents. Medium Density Residential (4 to 8 dwelling units per acre) Future Land Use; Planned Development (PD) Zoning District

View the agenda and back-up materials.

The public is encouraged to submit any written or photographic documents prior to the meeting.

For more information, contact the Alachua County Growth Management Department at 352-374-5249 or developmentreview@alachuacounty.us.