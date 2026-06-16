Default Analytics Joins BlackFin’s Preferred Partner Program

Default Analytics

Leading Mortgage Banking Fraud Surveillance and Resolution Vendor Leverages BlackFin’s Preferred Partner Program to Increase Market Share.

We are excited to become a member of BlackFin Group’s Preferred Partner program, as they provide us a meaningful stage to further educate the industry on the growing Shadow Loan Fraud market.” — John Boyd, Founding Principal, of Default Analytics

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlackFin Group, a leading management consulting firm serving the Lending and Mortgage Banking Industry, announced today that Default Analytics has become a Preferred Partner.Default Analytics, the leader in Shadow Loan Fraud detection and resolution for the Mortgage Banking Industry. While Shadow Loan Fraud is a $130 billion, and aggressively growing, threat and a new reality for the mortgage industry to combat, Default Analytics has been focusing on this specialized fraud surveillance by automating its platform to provide monthly reports on all shadow loan fraud which includes the growing fraudulent title transfers taking place in the mortgage industry. Whereby putting investor and servicer portfolios at significant risk. As a result, Default Analytics is helping save banks, lenders, servicers, and investors from millions in losses each year as each instance drives repurchase litigation, indemnification failures, investor put-backs, EPD disputes, servicing advances, enforcement ambiguity, and mitigate investor questioning of a lenders loan quality as these Shadow Loan Fraud issues continue to surface in portfolios.John Boyd, Founding Principal, of Default Analytics, said, “We are excited to become a member of BlackFin Group’s Preferred Partner program, as they provide us a meaningful stage to further educate the industry on the growing Shadow Loan Fraud market, while also making key industry introductions that are both facilitating and driving our next stage of growth. Both the cultural and strategic alignment is positively driving our overall strategy and supporting our success.”Bill Corbet, Partner at BlackFin Group, highlighted, “We share in the excitement to add Default Analytics to our portfolio of Preferred Partner’s.” Adding, “they truly represent and magnify the high value service providers our program was designed to recognize and endorse based on not just on the exponential value we know their service provides to the industry but given their proven integrity standards to ensure lenders, banks, credit unions, servicers, and investors are working with a leading fraud detection provider that will have a positive impact on their bottom line. They deliver real value to the industry and meet the standard of being a critical service provider to the industry while demonstrating their ability to deliver based on their proven industry expertise.”About Default AnalyticsDefault Analytics is the leader in Shadow Loan Fraud surveillance, detection and resolution. As experts in preventing, finding and solving fraudulent, unauthorized, title transfers, our end-to-end solution and services can help mitigate client losses by millions each year. Since 2000 our team has been partnering with Banks, Credit Unions, Servicers, Investors, Mortgage Insurers, and Title Companies nationwide marrying seasoned expertise with the most advanced analytic capabilities. https://defaultanalyticsinc.com/ About BlackFin GroupBlackFin is where national, regional, and community-banks, credit unions, and independent mortgage bankers turn for trusted consulting experts, services, and insights. For more information, contact the company at (303) 524-1907, info@BlackFin-Group.com, or visit its website https://www.blackfin-group.com

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