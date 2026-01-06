Ideal Mortgage Joins BlackFin as Preferred Partner

CEO

National Lender Positions Themselves to Become a Leader in Mortgage Banking

Since day one of starting our mortgage company BlackFin has been a key partner to ensuring we developed a business foundation that'd scale.” — Jeff Toomire, CEO

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlackFin Group, a management consulting firm serving the Lending and Mortgage Banking Industry, has announced today that Ideal Mortgage has become a Preferred Partner. Ideal Mortgage is a growing national correspondent lender and brokerage that is committed to providing its rapidly expanding loan officer team with some of the markets’ most competitive rates and an unmatched sales and marketing tool set to help them effectively grow their business.Jeff Toomire, Co-Founder & CEO of Ideal, said, “Since day one of starting our mortgage company BlackFin has been a key partner to ensuring we developed a business foundation that would scale, provide us a competitive edge, and ensure long-term success. Now that we are attracting leading loan officer teams nationwide, it was an obvious next step for us to leverage more of the value that BlackFin will bring us by becoming a Preferred Partner with the industry leader in mortgage banking consulting. This partnership will further set ourselves apart from the average lender as we provide our sales teams with superior technology, service, rates, and support.”Keith Kemph, CEO of BlackFin highlighted, “I remember before Jeff even started Ideal, it was clear he had a sincere vision to deliver a leading loan officer platform that’d be built on a one-of-a-kind commitment to providing best-in-class service and support to both his loan officers and the consumers they served. As a former originator I genuinely connected on all fronts with Jeff’s vision and feel as a Preferred Partner, his team can further leverage our expertise to help catapult them into becoming a leading national lender in the mortgage marketplace. While we’ve turned away several Preferred Partners due to a lack of integral match, we are proud to recognize Ideal Mortgage as our newest Preferred Partner and look forward to promoting their success with our extensive industry network.About Ideal MortgageIdeal Mortgage, Inc. was created by four mortgage professionals with over 70 years collectively of mortgage and finance experience. We're a correspondent lender and broker, which allows us to pass on the savings directly to you, ensuring a superior service experience without the hefty price tag. https://www.myidealmtg.com/ About BlackFin GroupBlackFin is where national, regional, and community-banks, credit unions, and independent mortgage bankers turn for trusted consulting experts, services, and insights. For more information, contact the company at (303) 524-1907, info@BlackFin-Group.com, or visit its website https://www.blackfin-group.com

