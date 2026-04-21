BlackFin Group Welcomes LenderHomePage as Official Preferred Partner

LenderHomePage

Leading Mortgage Consulting Firm Endorses Scalable Marketing Platform Built to Help Independent Mortgage Bankers & Mid-to-Large Lenders Dominate Local Markets

At LenderHomePage, we have always believed that powerful technology should be simple to use and even simpler to deploy.” — Rocky Foroutan, CEO, LenderHomePage

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlackFin Group, the nationally recognized lending consulting and advisory firm trusted by banks, credit unions, independent mortgage bankers, and mortgage servicers across the country, today announced a new Preferred Partner relationship with LenderHomePage , a robust, enterprise-grade mortgage marketing platform purpose-built to amplify the visibility, conversion, and local market presence of mortgage professionals at scale.LenderHomePage, a holistic marketing platform built for scale. LenderHomePage occupies a unique and powerful position in the mortgage technology ecosystem. Unlike one dimensional solutions that address a single marketing need, LenderHomePage delivers a comprehensive, modular mortgage marketing platform that enhances — rather than replaces — a lender’s existing marketing investments. The platform is architected from the ground up to scale alongside growing organizations, making it the ideal solution for independent mortgage bankers and mid-to-large mortgage companies managing anywhere from fifty to over one thousand loan officers.At its core, LenderHomePage is built to solve one of the mortgage industry’s most persistent challenges: enabling individual loan officers to establish meaningful visibility and credibility in their specific local markets, at enterprise scale. Marketing leaders can deploy the platform’s modular capabilities across their entire loan officer roster, equipping each producer with the tools and technology they need to win locally without burdening corporate marketing teams. Providing the “Local Hero” advantage drives visibility, SEO, and Agent Partnerships at Scale. Central to LenderHomePage’s value proposition is what the company calls the “Local Hero” framework — a strategic approach that empowers every loan officer within a mortgage company to become the dominant digital presence in their hyper-local market. Through LenderHomePage’s platform, enterprise mortgage lenders and independent mortgage bankers can provide each of their loan officers with plug-and-play marketing modules that delivers•Stronger Local SEO & AI-Optimized Visibility (AIO): Loan officers are surfaced prominently in local search results and AI-driven discovery channels, ensuring they are found by borrowers actively seeking mortgage solutions in their communities.•Expanded Social Feed Presence Within Micro-Audiences: Each loan officer gains consistent, professionally branded visibility across their social channels which contains their target geographic and demographic audiences.•More Real Estate Agent Partnerships: The platform’s technology is designed to help loan officers cultivate and grow referral relationships with real estate agents — a critical driver of purchase mortgage volume in any market cycle.The result is a network of loan officers who are each maximally visible, digitally connected, and positioned as the trusted local expert in their markets — a strategic outcome that benefits the entire enterprise.“At LenderHomePage, we have always believed that powerful technology should be simple to use and even simpler to deploy. We obsess over lowering every adoption barrier — our platform is intuitive for the loan officer in the field and frictionless for the marketing manager or executive rolling it out across an entire team. When a VP of Marketing or CMO at a growing mortgage company chooses LenderHomePage, they should be up and running quickly, with every loan officer empowered from day one.” — Rocky Foroutan, CEO, LenderHomePage.Why BlackFin Endorsed LenderHomePage, BlackFin Group’s Preferred Partner program is reserved for technology and service providers that meet an exceptionally high bar: solutions that have demonstrated real-world impact for lenders and that align with BlackFin’s standards for transparency, execution, and client value. LenderHomePage’s ability to deliver enterprise marketing capability with grassroots, loan-officer-level impact made it a clear fit for the program. “We are thrilled to have LenderHomePage as our newest Preferred Partner, as they truly represent what being a best-in-class marketing solution looks like for mortgage originators and lenders. Provided the exclusivity of our Preferred Partner program, the industry can have the confidence needed in knowing that LenderHomePage meets our standards for integrity, quality, service, and value. Unlike other Preferred Partner programs that just charge a fee to be called a Preferred Partner, BlackFin certifies lenders are working with a qualified vendor partner in LenderHomePage.” — Keith Kemph, CEO, BlackFin Group.For the VPs of Production, Directors of Marketing, CMOs, and CEOs of growing mortgage companies seeking to differentiate their brand, attract and retain top producing loan officers, and drive more purchase business through local market dominance — BlackFin is pleased to recommend LenderHomePage as a strategic platform worthy of serious.

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