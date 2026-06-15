Databricks: Artefact Reveals “The Workforce You Won’t Recognize”

Artefact designs human roles from day one, starts with a high-impact process rather than a big rollout, and embeds governance, observability, evaluation, and accountability into production.” — Harry Morphakis, Artefact partner and Databricks session speaker

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- • Live agents, real data, and Databricks-powered architectures demonstrate how enterprises can move to production-grade agentic systems, with Artefact , at booth #674.• Harry Morphakis challenges lift-and-shift AI thinking and shares a blueprint for building hybrid organizations where humans and agents work together.Artefact, the global consulting firm dedicated to data and AI transformation, is showcasing how enterprises can move into production-ready agentic systems at the Databricks Data + AI Summit.Through a featured session with Harry Morphakis and live demonstrations at booth #674, Artefact spotlights solutions to the central challenge facing enterprise AI today: most initiatives are not failing because the models are weak, but because organizations are applying AI to legacy processes, legacy data foundations, and legacy operating models that were never designed for human-agent collaboration.Lift and Shift, Redesign and Simplify before you AgentifyArtefact’s session shares a blueprint for moving from isolated AI pilots to production-ready agents: start with the business process, not the platform; redesign the work end to end; and define which tasks should be eliminated, augmented, or elevated to human judgment. The Artefact approach designs new human roles from day one, starts with a high-impact process rather than a big-bang rollout, and embeds governance, observability, evaluation, and accountability into production from the start.Trusted Databricks Foundation. Artefact Agentic Transformation. Real Enterprise Impact.Artefact is bringing production-ready agentic AI to life on Databricks. As a Bronze Databricks partner with 300+ certified experts and 50+ joint global customers, Artefact delivers end-to-end Data & AI transformation across Retail, Financial Services, CPG, and Beauty. In 2026, Artefact is focused on four high-impact Databricks capabilities — Genie & AI/BI, Lakebase, EDW Migrations, and Agentic AI, helping enterprises turn trusted data foundations into scalableAI systems that move beyond pilots and into measurable business value.At Databricks, Artefact will showcase five agentic AI demos that prove what becomes possible when agents are built on accurate, available, governed, and production-ready data:Demo 1: Conversational Marketing MeasurementA GenAI-powered marketing measurement assistant that empowers executives to simulate budget allocations and optimize campaigns through natural language chat. Built on a short-term Marketing Mix Model, it captures incremental sales contribution across 15 digital and offline channels and enables multi-horizon simulations for tactical playbooks including fixed budgets, campaign sprints, and capital reductions.Demo 2: Synthetic Personas for Financial ServicesA GenAI Synthetic Personas solution developed for a large global bank, enabling marketers to interrogate simulated customer profiles for deeper consumer insight, more personalized targeting, and improved marketing ROI.Demo 3: AI Beauty Shopping AssistantAn autonomous AI shopping assistant designed to drive sales and personalized discovery across a catalog of more than 60,000 SKUs. The assistant supports first-time buyers with guided discovery, loyal customers with personalized recommendations, and in-store staff with augmented selling.Demo 4: Synthetic Personas for CPGA Databricks GenAI solution that creates synthetic consumer personas for a leading CPG company. Marketers can “interview” simulated profiles for instant audience insights, accelerating experimentation and targeting decisions without waiting for live consumer research.Demo 5: Corrie, Logistics Resolution AI AssistantCorrie is a GenAI assistant that automates warehouse order error resolution for a flower auction house. When items are missing or misplaced during picking, Corrie analyzes ticket data to identify the most likely locations of missing goods and calculates the most efficient search route for warehouse teams.Artefact at Databricks Data + AI SummitArtefact representatives onsite include Ghadi Hobeika, Managing Partner and CEO, Artefact North America, Victor Coimbra, senior AI and technology leader, Artefact, Harry Morphakis, Artefact partner and session speaker.Artefact will host a session: The Workforce You Won’t Recognize: Building the Hybrid Organization with AI AgentsSpeaker: Harry Morphakis, ArtefactDate: Thursday, June 18, 2026Time: 9:50 a.m. – 10:10 a.m.Location: Theater 5For more information, or to book an interview with the Artefact team, contact Dalyce at dalyce@expandcommunication.comAbout ArtefactArtefact is a leading global consulting firm dedicated to accelerating the adoption of data and AI to positively impact people and organizations. The team specializes in data & AI transformation and AI/data-driven marketing to drive tangible business results across the entire enterprise value chain – with a focus on top and bottom line business value. Artefact offers the most comprehensive set of data-driven solutions per industry, built on deep data science and cutting-edge AI technologies, delivering AI projects at scale in all industry sectors.From strategy to design to implementation, Artefact offers an end-to-end approach and solutions: data & AI strategy, data quality and governance, data platforms, AI Factory, data-driven customer experience, and marketing ROI. Our 2000 employees operate in 27 countries (Americas, Europe, Asia, Middle East, India, Africa) and we partner with 1000+ clients.Media ContactDalyce Semkodalyce@expandcommunication.com403-869-3259

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