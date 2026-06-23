Artefact to Present ‘How Agentic AI Moves the Needle’ at the Oil Sands Conference

Manu Saxena will showcase how oil sands operators can move from AI pilots to measurable operational impact

Industrial organizations have an incredible opportunity to improve performance and unlock value from decades of complex data. Agentic AI gives leaders a new way to redesign critical workflows.” — Manu Saxena, Partner at Artefact

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artefact , the global consulting firm dedicated to data and AI transformation, today announced that Manu Saxena, Partner at Artefact, will present “How Agentic AI Moves the Needle in Oil Sands” at the Oil Sands Conference in Calgary, Canada.The session will explore how agentic AI can help industrial and energy organizations move beyond experimentation and deliver measurable impact across operations, safety, compliance, engineering, and workforce productivity. Artefact will showcase how AI agents, GenAI platforms, and enterprise adoption programs can be deployed end to end across critical processes to improve efficiency, accelerate decision-making, and create P&L-level value.“Industrial organizations have an incredible opportunity to improve performance, reduce operational friction, and unlock value from decades of complex data,” said Manu Saxena, Partner at Artefact. “Agentic AI gives leaders a new way to redesign critical workflows.”Scaling AI impact across industrial sectorsThe Oil Sands session will highlight practical examples of AI transformation in industrial and energy environments, including agentic AI for operations, engineering digitalization, safety and compliance with improved risk assessment, and contract management at scale. Artefact will spotlight client cases including:• TotalEnergies: GenAI acculturation and workforce adoption program, achieving 94% adoption.• ENGIE: Data Intelligence Program supporting enterprise-wide data and AI transformation.• Orange: ClariFibre Agentic AI solution, reducing ticket analysis time by 75%.Artefact features a specific four step approach for industrial companies looking to accelerate their AI journey:1. Assess readiness: Conduct a Data & AI maturity assessment, build a strategic roadmap, and identify high-value use cases to secure executive sponsorship.2. Build: Run time-boxed MVPs on the highest-impact opportunities and build business cases from proven results.3. Scale adoption: Expand proven use cases across the enterprise while deepening workforce AI adoption through training programs, hackathons, and functional deployment.4. Transform core processes: Deploy agentic AI end to end across critical workflows, operating at enterprise scale with P&L accountability at the COO level.Session details:Session: How Agentic AI Moves the Needle in Oil SandsSpeaker: Manu Saxena, Partner, ArtefactDate: June 24, 2026Time: 16:00Location: Oil Sands Conference, Calgary, CanadaAbout ArtefactArtefact is a leading global consulting firm dedicated to accelerating the adoption of data and AI to positively impact people and organizations. The team specializes in data & AI transformation and AI/data-driven marketing to drive tangible business results across the entire enterprise value chain – with a focus on top and bottom line business value. Artefact offers the most comprehensive set of data-driven solutions per industry, built on deep data science and cutting-edge AI technologies, delivering AI projects at scale in all industry sectors.From strategy to design to implementation, Artefact offers an end-to-end approach and solutions: data & AI strategy, data quality and governance, data platforms, AI Factory, data-driven customer experience, and marketing ROI. Our 2000 employees operate in 27 countries (Americas, Europe, Asia, Middle East, India, Africa) and we partner with 1000+ clients.

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