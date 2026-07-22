Artefact Wins Consulting Magazine’s 2026 Best Firms to Work For

Built on the belief that AI is about People, Artefact created a workplace where people come first, innovation thrives, and teams create impact for clients

At Artefact, our people are the foundation of everything we deliver for clients.” — Ghadi Hobeika, Managing Partner and CEO, Artefact North America

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artefact , the global consulting firm dedicated to data and AI transformation, has been named one of Consulting Magazine’s 2026 Best Midsized Firms to Work For, an annual ranking recognizing consulting firms based on employee satisfaction.Each year, Consulting Magazine identifies the best firms to work for in the consulting profession through a survey of consultants at participating firms. Rankings are determined by employee responses and measured against all qualifying firms, making the recognition a direct reflection of consultant experience, culture, leadership, career development, and workplace satisfaction.Artefact’s inclusion among the 2026 Best Midsized Firms to Work For reflects the company’s commitment to building an AI-native consulting culture where strategy, data science, engineering, and adoption teams work together to deliver measurable impact for clients — while creating an environment where consultants can grow, innovate, and lead in one of the fastest-moving areas of business transformation.“At Artefact, our people are the foundation of everything we deliver for clients,” said Ghadi Hobeika, Managing Partner and CEO, Artefact North America. “Being recognized by Consulting Magazine is especially meaningful because it is based on the voice of our consultants. It reflects the culture we are building, that combines entrepreneurial energy, deep technical expertise, and a shared commitment to helping organizations turn AI into real business value.”Artefact helps organizations move from AI ambition to measurable outcomes through end-to-end capabilities spanning AI strategy and governance, data foundations, agentic AI deployment, operating model redesign, and adoption. The firm works across industries including retail, financial services, CPG, beauty, energy, telecommunications, and industrial sectors.About the RankingConsulting Magazine’s Best Firms to Work For ranking is based on employee satisfaction surveys completed by consultants at participating firms. Scores are measured against all qualifying firms across the consulting profession.About ArtefactArtefact is a leading global consulting firm dedicated to accelerating the adoption of data and AI to positively impact people and organizations. The team specializes in data & AI transformation and AI/data-driven marketing to drive tangible business results across the entire enterprise value chain – with a focus on top and bottom line business value. Artefact offers the most comprehensive set of data-driven solutions per industry, built on deep data science and cutting-edge AI technologies, delivering AI projects at scale in all industry sectors.From strategy to design to implementation, Artefact offers an end-to-end approach and solutions: data & AI strategy, data quality and governance, data platforms, AI Factory, data-driven customer experience, and marketing ROI. Our 2000 employees operate in 27 countries (Americas, Europe, Asia, Middle East, India, Africa) and we partner with 1000+ clients.

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