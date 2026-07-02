Artefact and Anthropic team up to accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption

By combining Anthropic’s powerful AI capabilities with Artefact’s expertise in agent management, AI deployment and enterprise adoption, we want to change the way companies operate for the better.” — Vincent Luciani, Co-founder and Executive Chairman of Artefact

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artefact and Anthropic team up to accelerate Enterprise AI AdoptionNew York, July 2nd, 2026 — Artefact, a global AI and data consultancy specializing in end-to-end applied AI solutions, today announced its status as a Select partner in the Claude Partner Network Services Track. Through this partnership, Artefact will help enterprises deploy and scale generative and agentic AI from strategy to operations.Artefact has provided hands-on Claude Code training sessions in London and Paris, and 1,500 users of its own consulting and technical workforce now use Claude. In particular, Artefact has built a seamless employee experience – powered by Claude – that supercharges daily workflows in areas such as strategic research and technical execution.Now, as a Select partner in the Claude Partner Network, Artefact supports its clients in deploying Claude at scale to materialize business gains – including streamlined IT infrastructure overheads, enhanced workforce productivity and automated client-facing services. This partnership supports organizations in a set of priority areas: Claude large-scale adoption per function, Claude production-ready deployment (FinOps, Security), SaaS simplification & Legacy IT modernization with Claude.Artefact is already putting Claude to work for its clients:• At Pictet, Artefact is running the Claude Code adoption and training program, equipping around 500 developers with best practices in agentic coding.• At Ara Partners, Artefact is helping investment, IR, and ops teams transform their work with Claude – deploying it into key sourcing, diligence, execution, and reporting workflows to help them work faster and more effectively.• At Cinven, Artefact is redesigning their investment team’s workflows to be AI-first, built around Claude, and deploying Claude into firmwide operations at portfolio companies.The joint offering will reach Artefact clients worldwide in the coming weeks.Vincent Luciani, Co-founder and Executive Chairman of Artefact: “This partnership with Anthropic is fully aligned with our highly innovative culture and ambition to help more organizations transform their business through AI that is scalable and people-centric. By combining Anthropic’s powerful AI capabilities with Artefact’s expertise in agents management, AI deployment and enterprise adoption, we want to change the way companies operate for the better.”Thomas Remy, Head of France, Southern Europe, Middle East & Africa at Anthropic: “Claude was built to be safe, helpful, and honest, which is why many enterprises trust it as the foundation for their work with AI. By pairing Claude with Artefact’s expertise in enterprise AI adoption, we’re helping organizations close the gap between how they’re currently using AI and what AI can actually do.”Artefact will be hosting an exclusive hands-on Claude Workshop in the Artefact NYC headquarters on August 12th. The session will cover enterprise workflow integration and live case studies, as well as facilitating peer-to-peer discussions.About ArtefactArtefact is an international AI & data consulting firm headquartered in Paris, backed by Cinven and Ardian. For the past 10 years, the company has specialized in the design and deployment of AI solutions, with a mission to accelerate the adoption of AI to create a positive impact on individuals and organizations. Artefact supports more than 1,000 companies worldwide in accelerating their business transformation, including over 300 international firms. Its 2,500 experts, based in 36 offices around the globe, serve all key sectors of the economy: manufacturing, retail, luxury goods, mass consumption, healthcare, finance, and more.As a pioneer in its field, leveraging data and advanced artificial intelligence technologies, our teams of business consultants and engineers work together to develop solutions that drive business impact and improve productivity across the entire corporate value chain, while ensuring the ethical and responsible use of data. Today, Artefact is home to 700+ Forward-Deployed Engineers, with a mission to bridge the gap between complex AI strategy and real-world operational execution, embedding these responsible solutions directly into the core of our clients’ day-to-day businesses.About AnthropicAnthropic is an AI research and development company that creates reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. Anthropic’s flagship product is Claude, a large language model trusted by millions of users worldwide. Learn more about Anthropic and Claude at anthropic.com.

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