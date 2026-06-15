Worcester County Offices Closed for Juneteenth on Friday, June 19

Worcester County Government (WCG) offices, including all five Branch Libraries and Recreation and Parks, will be closed Friday, June 19, 2026, for Juneteenth, National Freedom Day.

The Central Landfill and Homeowner Convenience Centers will also be closed.

Saturday, June 20, standard operating hours will resume for all five Branch Libraries, Recreation and Parks, Landfill, and HOCCs.

Monday, June 22, standard operating hours will resume for all other WCG offices.