George Island Landing Road Boat Ramp to be Closed for Rehabilitation Project Beginning July 6

Worcester County, MD — The George Island Landing Road boat ramp, on Rt. 366 in the Stockton area, will be closed until further notice beginning Monday, July 6, 2026, while crews replace the ramp, bulkhead, and stone revetment, and overlay the parking lot.

The facility will be unavailable to the public through the duration of the project, and boaters are encouraged to use the Taylors Landing boat ramp to access the Chincoteague Bay during the closure.

A list of County boat ramp locations is available at https://worcesterrecandparks.org/boat-ramps.