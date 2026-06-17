Schools, Nonprofits Raise Needed Funds Through Ink Cartridge Recycling Program

Planet Green Awards Oversized Check to school for ink cartridge recycling Rio Hondo Academy toured Planet Green to learn more about recycling Estimated 375 million cartridges enter U.S. landfills a year when they can be recycled.

Thousands of Organizations Participate in Recycling Effort That Supports Fundraising and Reduces Landfill Waste.

Many organizations are looking for fundraising programs that do not require selling products, collecting donations or organizing large events” — Neil Levi

CHATSWORTH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schools, nonprofits, churches and community organizations participating in Planet Green Recycle’s inkjet cartridge recycling program have raised funds by collecting used and surplus printer cartridges The program allows organizations to collect eligible empty inkjet cartridges and return them using prepaid shipping labels provided by Planet Green Recycle. Participating organizations receive funding based on qualifying cartridges collected through the program.Neil Levi, general manager at Planet Green Recycle, said, “Thousands of organizations have participated over the past two decades, helping divert millions of ink cartridges from the waste stream while generating funding for educational, charitable and community-based programs.”Organizations ranging from pet shelters and youth sports teams to schools and nonprofit groups have used cartridge recycling as a fundraising tool. Participants encourage supporters to collect empty cartridges from homes and offices and return them for recycling rather than disposal.The New Jersey Education Association (NJEA) is among the organizations participating in the program. Through member outreach, its members send in hundreds of cartridges each month for recycling rather than disposal.“Many organizations are looking for fundraising programs that do not require selling products, collecting donations or organizing large events,” Levi said. “Recycling ink cartridges gives supporters a simple way to participate while helping reduce waste.”The program operates at a time when many schools and nonprofit organizations continue to seek additional funding sources while managing budget constraints. Cartridge recycling provides a fundraising option that requires no inventory purchases or upfront financial commitment from participating organizations.In addition to recycling cartridges, supporters can purchase replacement ink and toner products through Planet Green Recycle using an organization’s Program ID. Qualifying purchases generate additional fundraising support for participating organizations.Planet Green Recycle said millions of ink cartridges are processed annually through its recycling and remanufacturing programs. Many cartridges can be reused, remanufactured or recycled, reducing the amount of plastic material entering landfills.Organizations interested in participating can learn more about the program and request information through Planet Green Recycle’s website.About Planet GreenFounded in 1999, Planet Green is a U.S.-based printer cartridge recycler and remanufacturer. The company remanufactures used OEM inkjet cartridges and sells surplus OEM stock as an environmentally sustainable alternative to newly manufactured products. For more information, visit planetgreenrecycle.com.

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