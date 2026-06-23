Ecommerce Growth Creates New Opportunity for Online Retailers to Expand Into Ink and Toner Sales

Ecommerce growth is creating new opportunities for retailers to enter the multibillion-dollar ink and toner market through drop shipping and private labeling.

Adding ink and toner enables them to expand their product offering while maintaining focus on their core business.” — Neil Levi

CHATSWORTH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The continued growth of ecommerce and changing purchasing habits are creating new opportunities for online retailers, resellers, and distributors to expand into the ink and toner category without investing in inventory or fulfillment infrastructure.As consumers and businesses increasingly purchase products online, buying patterns for print consumables have shifted. Customers are seeking reliable suppliers that offer competitive pricing, responsive service and dependable product availability.At the same time, concerns over inconsistent product quality, limited customer support and the growing presence of low-quality imports on large online marketplaces have prompted many buyers to seek trusted U.S.-based sources for printing supplies.The trend is creating opportunities for businesses in a variety of industries—including office supplies, office furniture, information technology, electronics, pack-and-ship services, mailbox centers, computer repair, and arts-and-crafts retailers—to expand their product offerings by adding ink and toner products. Planet Green , a U.S.-based recycler and remanufacturer of ink and toner cartridges, offers blind drop shipping and private labeling programs that allow businesses to enter the print consumables market without carrying inventory."Retailers already have established customer relationships and trust," said Neil Levi, general manager of Planet Green. "Adding ink and toner enables them to expand their product offering while maintaining focus on their core business."Through its blind drop shipping program, partners can offer a full line of ink and toner products while Planet Green manages order fulfillment, eliminating the need to stock inventory or manage shipping operations.The company offers more than 800 remanufactured SKUs for desktop, wide-format, MICR and thermal inkjet applications. Planet Green also provides access to thousands of new genuine OEM cartridge surplus collected through its recycling program from businesses that no longer require them.All products are backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee, helping partners provide reliable printing solutions to their customers.As ecommerce continues to reshape purchasing behavior, industry observers note that retailers that expand into complementary product categories may be better positioned to strengthen customer relationships and create additional revenue opportunities.About Planet GreenFounded in 1999, Planet Green is a U.S.-based printer cartridge recycler and remanufacturer. The company remanufactures OEM inkjet cartridges and supplies dealers, distributors and resellers with environmentally responsible printing solutions. Planet Green offers more than 800 remanufactured products spanning desktop, wide-format, MICR and industrial printing applications. For more information, visit www.pginkjets.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.