U.S. Printer Cartridge Remanufacturing Industry Has Consolidated Over Two Decades

OEM Replicas Misrepresented as Remanufactured Single Use printer cartridges that can not be recycled

Industry participants estimate fewer than 100 U.S. cartridge remanufacturers remain as imported clone compatibles transform the market.

Many consumers are not aware of the differences between remanufactured cartridges and clone compatibles.” — Neil Levi

CHATSWORTH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thousands of printer cartridge remanufacturing companies operated in the United States during the industry's peak years. Industry participants estimate that fewer than 100 cartridge remanufacturers remain in operation today.One of those companies is Planet Green Recycle , a Chatsworth, California-based printer cartridge recycler and remanufacturer founded in 1999.Operating from a 35,000-square-foot facility in Chatsworth, Planet Green Recycle continues to collect, sort and remanufacture used OEM printer cartridges as the industry has evolved. The company receives thousands of recyclable cartridges each month from businesses, schools, nonprofit organizations and consumers throughout the United States.Industry changes over the past two decades have included the growth of imported single-use cartridges , shifts in consumer printing habits and increased competition from newly manufactured overseas clone compatible alternatives.According to Planet Green Recycle, some clone compatible cartridges are marketed in ways that make it difficult for consumers to distinguish between remanufactured products and newly manufactured alternatives. The company says this confusion has contributed to the decline of the U.S. remanufacturing industry by reducing consumer awareness of products specifically designed for reuse."There are issues around how some products are represented in the marketplace," said Neil Levi, general manager of Planet Green Recycle. "Many consumers are not aware of the differences between remanufactured cartridges and clone compatibles. A remanufactured cartridge reuses an original OEM cartridge, while a clone compatible is typically manufactured as a new product."Unlike remanufactured cartridges, which reuse original OEM components, many clone compatible cartridges are manufactured using different materials, designs and production processes. According to Planet Green Recycle, these differences can make them more difficult to remanufacture and may limit their value within the recycling and reuse stream once empty.The company also notes that some clone compatible cartridges may present intellectual property concerns for aftermarket manufacturers, creating additional uncertainty around their long-term viability as reusable products.Planet Green Recycle operates a nationwide cartridge collection program serving schools, nonprofits, churches and community organizations. Participants recycle eligible inkjet cartridges using prepaid shipping labels and may receive fundraising support from qualifying cartridges collected through the program.Planet Green Recycle says cartridge reuse and remanufacturing remain practical alternatives to disposal, helping extend product life, conserve resources and reduce plastic waste entering landfills."As an industry, we've demonstrated that printer cartridges can be reused rather than discarded," Levi said. "The challenge is helping consumers understand the difference between products designed for reuse and products intended for a single life cycle."About Planet Green RecycleFounded in 1999, Planet Green Recycle is a U.S.-based printer cartridge recycler and remanufacturer. The company remanufactures used OEM inkjet cartridges and supplies surplus OEM inventory as environmentally responsible alternatives to newly manufactured products. Planet Green serves dealers, distributors, resellers, businesses and consumers throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.planetgreenrecycle.com

375 Million Cartridges in U.S. Landfills

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