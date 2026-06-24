Surplus OEM Printer Cartridge Market Offers Lower-Cost Alternative for Printing Supplies

Genuine OEM printer cartridges enter the recycle stream to be resold at discounted prices Planet Green Recycle receives thousands of new, previously owned genuine OEM ink and toner cartridges through their recycling program

Planet Green Recycle Maintains More Than 3,000 New, Pre-Owned OEM Ink and Toner Products From Major Printer Manufacturers

The greenest cartridge is often the one that already exists,” — Neil Levi

CHATSWORTH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The market for new, pre-owned OEM printer cartridges is providing businesses, schools and consumers with access to genuine OEM ink and toner products at substantially lower prices, according to Planet Green Recycle , a California-based printer cartridge recycler and remanufacturer.As printing costs continue to rise, organizations and consumers are increasingly seeking ways to reduce expenses without sacrificing product quality or printer compatibility. Through its printer cartridge recycling program, Planet Green Recycle collects thousands of new, pre-owned OEM cartridges from businesses and organizations that no longer need them. These products are typically excess inventory, overstock items, discontinued products or cartridges with damaged packaging, but have never been used.Because this inventory has entered the recycling stream, Planet Green Recycle is able to acquire the products at a lower cost and pass those savings on to customers seeking genuine OEM printing supplies.According to the company, its new, pre-owned OEM inventory is often available at prices ranging from 30% to 50% below typical retail pricing while providing the same manufacturer-produced products originally intended for the market.Interest in new, pre-owned OEM inventory has grown as businesses and organizations look for opportunities to reduce operating costs while supporting sustainability initiatives. Because the products have already been manufactured, excess inventory can be placed into service without requiring additional production."The greenest cartridge is often the one that already exists," said Neil Levi, general manager of Planet Green Recycle. "When surplus OEM inventory is available, consumers and businesses can purchase original manufacturer products without creating demand for additional manufacturing."Planet Green Recycle said surplus OEM inventory can also help reduce waste associated with excess stock, product transitions and warehouse liquidations. Rather than remaining unused or being discarded, the products can be redistributed to businesses, schools, nonprofit organizations and consumers.The company reports that demand for lower-cost printing supplies remains strong as organizations continue evaluating ways to manage operating costs while maintaining print quality and reliability.Planet Green Recycle's OEM surplus inventory program operates alongside its cartridge recycling and remanufacturing activities, which focus on extending the useful life of spent OEM printer cartridges through reuse and recycling.About Planet Green RecycleFounded in 1999, Planet Green Recycle is a U.S.-based printer cartridge recycler and remanufacturer. The company remanufactures used OEM inkjet cartridges and sells surplus OEM inventory as an environmentally responsible alternative to newly manufactured products. Planet Green Recycle maintains more than 3,000 new, pre-owned OEM ink and toner products from major printer manufacturers. For more information, visit planetgreenrecycle.com

Planet Green Recycle OEM Surplus

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.