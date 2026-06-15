Data Centers and Detention Centers: Commissioners Declare Moratorium

Planning applications for data centers and detention centers will not be accepted for unincorporated Boulder County for up to six months.

Boulder County will be looking at changes to its Land Use Code.

To receive this information in another language, please email Gloria Handyside ghandyside@bouldercounty.gov.

Boulder County, Colo. - Planning applications for data centers and detention centers will not be accepted for unincorporated Boulder County after the Boulder County Commissioners unanimously passed a temporary moratorium.

At the June 2 Business Meeting, the commissioners asked county staff to draft amendments to the county’s Land Use Code as it relates to data centers and detention centers. The commissioners also agreed to put in place a moratorium for up to six months. This means that applications relating to data centers and detention centers will not be considered while the Code is being reviewed.

This decision follows a May 26 Work Session, which included a presentation from staff, a staff memo, and a zoning map.

“Boulder County’s Land Use Code is designed to promote the health, safety, and general welfare of present and future residents of Boulder County,” said Commissioner Claire Levy. “Right now, data centers and detention centers are not defined in our Code despite having huge potential impacts on our community. This creates the potential that the county would be forced to allow these uses despite unacceptable impacts.”

“The natural resource and climate impacts of data centers and detention centers across the country are concerning,” said Commissioner Marta Loachamin. “The county’s Land Use Code may need a prohibition on data centers and detention centers, so this use isn’t left up to future interpretation.”

“As county commissioners, we have to consider the health and welfare of our community,” said Commissioner Ashley Stolzmann. “When we look to other communities, we see data centers and detention centers impacting transportation and roads, noise, electricity, water, and the safety of community members. It’s clear we need a Land Use Code that protects our community from these land uses.”

Public Hearing – July 2

On July 2, the commissioners will hold a public hearing. Members of the public can share their thoughts on the moratorium on Boulder County’s processing of applications for the development of data centers and detention centers, pending text amendments to Article 4 of the Boulder County Land Use Code.

The public hearing will start at 1:30 p.m. It can be attended in person (3rd Floor, 1325 Pearl St, Boulder), online through Zoom, or by phone.

To share comments in person, complete the in person registration. Registration is not required to observe the public hearing in person.

To attend or speak online, register using the virtual attendee link.

To attend or comment by phone, call 1-833-568-8864 and use webinar ID 165 210 6017.

A recording of the public hearing will be available through the county’s Meeting Portal.

Contact Staff or Submit Written Comments

Written comments may be submitted online or mailed to the Boulder County Commissioners’ Office, P.O. Box 471, Boulder, CO 80306.

Comments must be received by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30 to be considered by the commissioners prior to the hearing.

If you have any questions, please email Ethan Abner at longrange@bouldercounty.gov.

Updates will be posted to boco.org/DC-26-0003 andboco.org/DC-26-0004.

Americans with Disabilities Act Notice

Special Assistance

Boulder County wants to ensure that everyone has equal access to our programs, activities, and services. To request an Americans with Disability Act (ADA) accommodation, please email the ADA Coordinator at ada@bouldercounty.gov, or call 303-441-1386. Submit your request as early as possible, and no later than two business days before the event. Review the Boulder County's ADA Policy