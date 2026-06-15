Allocore Launches MCP-Based AI Tools to Simplify Lending and Servicing

Secure AI assistants turn plain-language requests into faster lending and servicing actions.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allocore today announced the launch of a comprehensive Model Context Protocol (MCP) infrastructure, bringing AI-native intelligence and orchestration capabilities to its end-to-end lending platform, Allocore One. The new capabilities enable lending organizations to move beyond traditional system workflows and leverage AI agents that can securely access, reason across, and act on information throughout the lending lifecycle.As lending institutions face increasing operational complexity, critical borrower information often remains distributed across servicing systems, CRM platforms, payment systems, compliance databases, disaster-relief programs, and third-party data sources. Allocore's MCP framework transforms these systems into secure, AI-accessible services, enabling AI assistants to discover available capabilities, retrieve information, coordinate actions, and support decision-making through natural language interactions.By standardizing access to data and business functions, MCPs create a connected intelligence layer across lending operations. Rather than requiring employees and borrowers to navigate multiple systems, AI can dynamically orchestrate workflows, assemble a unified borrower view, and surface relevant insights, programs, and next-best actions in real time."Allocore is building the future of AI-enabled lending infrastructure," said Bill Webner, Chief Executive Officer at Allocore. "MCP technology allows us to transform fragmented lending systems into a connected intelligence network. Instead of forcing users to manually assemble information across multiple applications, AI can securely access relevant systems, synthesize insights, and help teams take action across the full loan lifecycle."The MCP framework extends across Allocore's platform capabilities, including loan origination, servicing, billing, statements, borrower account management, portfolio administration, and operational workflows. AI assistants can leverage these services to guide users through applications, identify relevant relief programs and lending opportunities, pre-populate information using existing system data, and help track activities across the servicing process.Key capabilities include:• Natural language access to lending, servicing, billing, and borrower account information• AI-driven discovery of relevant programs, relief options, and lending opportunities• Cross-system intelligence that combines information from multiple sources to generate recommendations• Conversational workflows that guide users through applications and servicing activities• Unified borrower insights that support proactive engagement and faster decision-makingThe platform enables organizations to evolve from system-centric operators into AI-orchestrated service providers. By continuously evaluating borrower circumstances and eligibility factors, AI can proactively identify opportunities for assistance, improve customer outcomes, and reduce operational friction."AI delivers the greatest value when it is deeply integrated into the systems where work happens," added Webner. "Our MCP infrastructure creates the foundation for intelligent lending operations that are more responsive, efficient, and customer centric."The MCP infrastructure is available now as part of the Allocore One platform and will continue expanding across additional workflows, integrations, and AI-powered use cases.###Allocore helps government agencies and financial institutions deliver loans, grants, and fraud prevention programs. Its commercial platform, Allocore One, brings loan servicing, grant management, and fraud detection together in a single FedRAMP High, cloud-native environment, and supports federal lending modernization as well as hundreds of commercial banks, credit unions, private lenders, and fintech partners. For more information, visit www.allocore.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.