The Center for USA Lending Welcomes FI Consulting as Champion Sponsor

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center for USA Lending (CUSAL) today announced a new sponsorship partnership with FI Consulting , which joins CUSAL as a Champion Sponsor. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to strengthening federal credit programs, promoting fiscal responsibility, and modernizing the infrastructure that delivers lending to millions of Americans.CUSAL is a nonpartisan center dedicated to improving the performance, accountability, and accessibility of federal credit programs. As the federal government administers more than $6 trillion in direct loans and loan guarantees, CUSAL convenes agencies, industry leaders, and policy experts to drive smarter lending policy, better outcomes for borrowers, and greater stewardship of public resources.Through this sponsorship, FI Consulting joins a growing coalition of mission-aligned organizations investing in the future of federal credit. As a Champion Sponsor, FI Consulting will contribute to key research and policy initiatives and bring visibility and credibility to the Center's work across the federal lending ecosystem.“We are excited to work with CUSAL to support the continued evolution of federal credit. At its core, this is about helping credit programs deliver on their missions while ensuring responsible use of taxpayer resources including a clear understanding of costs and risk.”— Elizabeth Dudley, Government Practice Leader, FI Consulting“We are thrilled to welcome FI Consulting to the CUSAL family. Their expertise in federal financial management and credit program analytics is exactly what the federal credit community needs at this moment. Together, we will develop the analytical tools and management frameworks that enable agencies to administer lending programs with greater precision and accountability.”— Doug Criscitello, Executive Director, The Center for USA LendingFI Consulting brings specialized expertise in federal financial management, credit program analysis, and agency advisory services that directly align with CUSAL's core mission. With a track record of supporting federal agencies in improving the performance and transparency of complex financial programs, FI Consulting is well-positioned to contribute meaningfully to CUSAL's research and policy work. Their on-the-ground experience working inside federal credit programs gives the Center an important practitioner perspective as it develops standards and recommendations for the broader lending ecosystem.The Center for USA Lending is a nonpartisan center dedicated to strengthening the performance, transparency, and accountability of federal credit programs. CUSAL convenes government agencies, private sector partners, and policy leaders to advance research, develop standards, and promote modern, mission-driven approaches to federal lending. For more information, visit usalending.org or contact DCriscitello@usalending.org.

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