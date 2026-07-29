CENTER FOR USA LENDING ANNOUNCES NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH SUMMIT TO PROMOTE FEDERAL CREDIT PROGRAMS

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center for USA Lending (CUSAL) today announced a new sponsorship partnership with Summit Consulting, LLC (Summit), which joins CUSAL as a Community Sponsor. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to strengthening federal credit programs, promoting fiscal responsibility, and modernizing the infrastructure that delivers lending to millions of Americans.CUSAL is a nonpartisan center dedicated to improving the performance, accountability, and accessibility of federal credit programs. As the federal government administers more than $6 trillion in direct loans and loan guarantees, CUSAL convenes agencies, industry leaders, and policy experts to drive smarter lending policy, better outcomes for borrowers, and greater stewardship of public resources.Through this sponsorship, Summit joins a growing coalition of mission-aligned organizations investing in the future of federal credit. As a Community Sponsor, Summit will contribute to key research and policy initiatives and bring visibility and credibility to the Center's work across the federal lending ecosystem.“Summit is proud to support CUSAL as a Community Sponsor and to contribute to its important work strengthening the federal lending ecosystem, we believe effective credit programs require sound stewardship, modern infrastructure, and a sustained focus on borrower outcomes, and we are pleased to partner with CUSAL in advancing those priorities.”— Anthony Curcio, Senior Partner, Summit“We are thrilled to welcome Summit to the CUSAL family. Their analytical rigor—bringing PhD-level economists and statisticians to the hardest questions in federal credit and risk—is exactly what this community needs right now. We look forward to collaborating with Summit to advance the use of data-driven tools and modernization frameworks to help agencies administer lending programs with greater precision, transparency, and accountability.”— Doug Criscitello, Executive Director, The Center for USA LendingSummit brings specialized expertise in data science, risk analytics, and federal infrastructure finance that directly aligns with CUSAL's core mission. With a track record of turning complex data into actionable intelligence for federal agencies (including work across housing finance, Treasury, and USDA programs), Summit is well-positioned to strengthen CUSAL's research and policy work. Its team of economists and statisticians brings quantitative depth to questions of program performance, credit risk, and modernization, giving the Center an important analytical perspective as it develops standards and recommendations for the broader lending ecosystem.About CUSALThe Center for USA Lending is a nonpartisan center dedicated to strengthening the performance, transparency, and accountability of federal credit programs. CUSAL convenes government agencies, private sector partners, and policy leaders to advance research, develop standards, and promote modern, mission-driven approaches to federal lending. For more information, visit usalending.org or contact DCriscitello@usalending.org.Summit is a specialized analytics firm headquartered in Washington, D.C. We bring expertise in economics, statistics, and analytics to implement quantitative and qualitative solutions for a wide range of clients, including federal agencies and private-sector companies. The key to our success is unparalleled customer service and extensive client collaboration. Summit staff, thought leaders, and PhDs are deployable for either on-site work in the District region or remote work, allowing us to be nimble and effective in meeting our clients’ needs. For more information, visit summitllc.us or contact info@summitllc.us.

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