Savant Labs Extends Claude and Copilot into Governed Finance Workflows

Savant Labs

Platform update brings conversational AI into auditable, repeatable execution across close, reconciliations, and financial reporting

We’re excited to empower our clients by bringing AI into the workflows that carry the most operational weight in finance, with the controls and consistency needed to complete work with confidence.” — Chitrang Shah, CEO and Co-Founder of Savant Labs

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Savant Labs , an AI automation platform for tax, accounting, and finance teams, today announced new capabilities that extend the power of tools like Claude Cowork and Microsoft Copilot into governed finance workflows. For the first time, finance leaders can describe what they need in plain language within the AI tools they already use, and have those instructions executed as deterministic, audit-ready workflows connected to their existing ERP and financial systems.The announcement addresses a widening trust gap as AI adoption has accelerated across the enterprise. Tools like Claude and Copilot have become standard across finance teams for drafting, research, and analysis. Their limitations are evident in execution, including running month-end closes, completing reconciliations, and producing compliant financial reporting. Despite rising investment in AI, many finance and accounting teams are still handling this repetitive work manually.Savant’s latest update will act as a governed control layer that extends the power of AI tools, turning a conversation in Claude or Copilot into a workflow that runs the same way every time, with data lineage, human review checkpoints, and automated compliance reporting built in.“Finance leaders are under pressure to demonstrate that their investments are translating to business value, not just incremental productivity gains,” said Chitrang Shah, founder and CEO of Savant Labs. “We’re excited to empower our clients by bringing AI into the workflows that carry the most operational weight in finance, with the controls and consistency needed to complete work with confidence.”The release introduces capabilities built for the complexity of enterprise financial operations, including a library of ready-to-deploy finance agents, an institutional knowledge layer that brings organizational context such as controls, ERP configurations, and workflow logic into every agent interaction, and automated compliance reporting that packages agent activity into audit-ready outputs on demand.Teams can begin with out-of-the-box agents for common workflows such as bank reconciliation, sales tax automation, and close support, then refine them in plain language to reflect their own processes and controls. Exceptions can be routed for human review before results move downstream.The result, Savant says, is that finance teams can finally deliver the ROI their boards expect from AI investments, closing faster, running leaner, and operating with the assurance that every output will hold up under audit scrutiny.To learn more or schedule a demo, visit savantlabs.io/new About Savant LabsSavant Labs is an AI automation platform that transforms raw, messy data into governed, repeatable outputs with a complete audit trail. Designed specifically for tax, accounting, and finance teams, Savant is purpose-built for the complexity, compliance requirements, and data challenges that define enterprise financial operations. Fortune 500 enterprises and high-growth companies alike including Rover, Abzena, Million Dollar Baby Company, and Arrive Logistics trust Savant to deliver proven operational cost savings, increased accuracy, and productivity gains associated with manual, high-effort processes. To learn more or request a personalized demo, visit savantlabs.io.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.