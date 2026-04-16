Savant Brings Audit-Ready AI to Tax Leaders at TEI Tax Tech Seminar 2026

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Savant Labs , a leader in AI automation, today announced its participation in the TEI Tax Technology Seminar 2026, hosted by the Tax Executives Institute (TEI) at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. The annual seminar serves as a critical forum for peer exchange and real-world innovation, convening hundreds of in-house tax leaders from leading global enterprises to explore the technologies, regulations, and operational strategies shaping the future of corporate tax.As AI adoption accelerates across finance, tax departments are under increasing pressure to modernize while meeting heightened regulatory scrutiny. Governance remains a key challenge for many deployments. At TEI, Savant will demonstrate how a new category of agentic AI automation with built-in governance gives tax teams the ability to scale complex workflows without sacrificing accuracy, compliance, or control.In a co-presented featured session with Oxford Industries , parent company of Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Southern Tide, Savant will offer a practical look at how Oxford's tax team deploys AI safely and at scale:AI Transformed Tax Processes: Real-World Tax Transformation with AI AutomationSpeakers: Chitrang Shah (CEO, Savant) & Ashley Couey (Senior Director of Tax & Accounting, Oxford Industries)Date: Tuesday, April 28Time: 8:15–9:15 AM PTLocation: Aria Resort and Casino Las Vegas, NV - Orovada Room 4Attendees will come away with a grounded understanding of:• How AI agents automate complex tax workflows• How to ensure audit-ready outputs with full traceability• How to balance innovation with governance and complianceSavant will also host live demonstrations at Booth 2 in the Orovada Ballroom, covering sales and use tax automation, VAT and GST compliance, multi-system reconciliation across ERPs and source documents, AI-powered document extraction and validation, and audit-ready reporting with full data lineage.TEI Tax Tech 2026 is sold out, but Savant is offering virtual sessions for tax professionals interested in the Oxford Industries case study or a deeper look at tax automation use cases. To register, visit https://savantlabs.io/book-a-demo/ About Savant LabsSavant Labs is an AI automation platform that transforms raw, messy data into governed, repeatable outputs with a complete audit trail. Designed specifically for tax, accounting, and finance teams, Savant is purpose-built for the complexity, compliance requirements, and data challenges that define enterprise financial operations, and is trusted by Fortune 500 enterprises and high-growth companies including Rover, Abzena, Million Dollar Baby Company, and Arrive Logistics. To learn more or request a personalized demo, visit savantlabs.io.

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