Savant Spring 2026 Release Delivers SOX Compliance Automation, Faster Processing, and Expanded Enterprise Integrations

Innovative release operationalizes AI responsibly, delivering automated compliance and approval-gated production pipelines

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Savant Labs , an AI automation platform for tax, accounting, and finance teams, today released its Spring 2026 software release, adding native audit trail and workflow governance capabilities, a redesigned processing engine, prebuilt document extraction agents, and deeper connections to enterprise ERP and data systems.The release showcases new innovations to address compliance and governance requirements that have limited AI automation adoption in regulated finance environments, where teams are expected to document automated processes, enforce access controls, and maintain audit-ready records of system activity.Audit Trail and Workflow GovernanceFinance teams operating under Sarbanes-Oxley and internal control frameworks are required to document automated processes — what ran, when, what changed, and who authorized it. Most workflow automation tools do not preserve native run history or workflow version records, leaving compliance teams to maintain separate tracking systems outside the platform.The innovative Spring 2026 release introduces Savant Logs, Versions, and Approvals, which together provide a built-in governance layer for automated finance workflows.Savant Logs records all platform activity — workflow executions, configuration changes, and user actions — as a structured data system within Savant. Teams can access pre-built report templates designed for common SOX and ICFR documentation requirements, customize those templates for their control frameworks, and export records to external GRC or audit management systems.Savant Versions captures a complete history of workflow changes, with timestamped snapshots that can be compared or restored. Finance and audit teams can review exactly what an automated process looked like at any point in time.Savant Approvals adds a structured promotion workflow between development and production environments, enforcing segregation of duties at the workflow level. Analysts build and modify workflows in development; a designated manager or control owner must approve before any workflow goes live. Each approval is logged automatically with a timestamp and user attribution.Together, these capabilities allow finance teams to satisfy SOX documentation requirements and segregation of duties controls using records generated natively within the platform, without maintaining separate manual tracking systems.“At Oxford, our goal is to extend automation across our entire finance organization,” states Ashley Couey, Senior Director of Tax & Accounting, Oxford Industries. “Savant has worked hard to provide us the governance controls and audit documentation to meet that standard automatically, so we can keep pushing automation into every part of the business.”Processing SpeedThe Spring 2026 release includes a redesigned compute engine - the Savant Lightning Engine - that delivers approximately five times faster processing performance compared to other tools in the market. The improvement applies across workloads of varying size, from single-entity calculations to large-scale consolidations. The engine allocates compute resources dynamically based on workload size, without requiring manual configuration.Document Extraction TemplatesWorking with large volumes of unstructured documents — financial statements, lease agreements, vendor contracts, regulatory filings — has typically required custom prompt engineering to deploy AI extraction effectively. The Spring 2026 release includes more than 10 prebuilt Vision Agent Templates, each designed for a specific document type common in finance workflows. Templates support extraction across large document sets and are customizable for organizations with specialized requirements.“Every finance team is running AI pilots for individual productivity, but scaling those across the enterprise means confronting governance requirements, unstructured data at scale, and processing demands that outpace most tools,” states Chitrang Shah, CEO and Co-Founder, Savant Labs. “The Spring 2026 release addresses all three, with built-in compliance controls, a compute engine that runs five times faster, and prebuilt document extraction templates, so finance teams can automate confidently across their entire operation.”Integration UpdatesBuilt specifically for the enterprise, Savant’s AI automation platform offers more than 500 source and destination connectors, including ERPs (NetSuite, Oracle, SAP), CRMs (Salesforce, Hubspot), business intelligence tools (Tableau, PowerBI), project management platforms, and communication platforms (Slack, Email). New integration enhancements include:• Oracle Fusion — Expanded module coverage, faster data synchronization, and reduced need for custom workarounds compared to the prior connector.• Microsoft Fabric Lakehouse — New native connection to Microsoft's unified analytics and data platform.• SAP HANA / S/4HANA — Expanded integration for organizations using SAP as their primary financial system of record.• Large Language Model Support — Added native support for OpenAI GPT-4.5.3, Anthropic Claude 4.6, and Google Gemini 3.1. Organizations can select or switch between models without rebuilding existing workflows.• Geospatial Analytics — New capability supporting location-based financial analysis, with applications in property tax, sales tax nexus determination, and transfer pricing.The Spring 2026 release is available now for current customers and new deployments. Additional information is available at www.savantlabs.io/new About Savant LabsSavant Labs is an agentic AI automation platform that transforms raw, messy data into governed, repeatable outputs with a complete audit trail. Designed specifically for tax, accounting, and finance teams, Savant is purpose-built for the complexity, compliance requirements, and data challenges that define enterprise financial operations. Fortune 500 enterprises and high-growth companies alike including Rover, Abzena, Million Dollar Baby Company, and Arrive Logistics trust Savant to deliver proven operational cost savings, increased accuracy, and productivity gains associated with manual, high-effort processes. To learn more or request a personalized demo, visit savantlabs.io.

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