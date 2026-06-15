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Special Magistrate Hearing 06.30.26

On Thursday, June 30th , 2026, a Special Magistrate Hearing will be held for the owners and/or occupants of:

  • 3347 Waxmanski Road
  • 3818 Pine Log Road
  • 1729 Toole Circle
  • 4765 Webb Way

The hearing will take place at 9:00 AM CST in the boardroom of the Courthouse Annex.

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Special Magistrate Hearing 06.30.26

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