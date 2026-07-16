PRESS RELEASE: Commissioner Ashlynn Marquez Pursues Local Government Education

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July 16, 2026

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Krista Sinibaldi

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Washington County Commissioner Earns the Certified County Commissioner Designation Ashlynn Marquez Pursues Local Government Education to Help Lead Their Community

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Washington County Commissioner Ashlynn Marquez was presented with the Certified County Commissioner (CCC) designation from the Institute for County Government (ICG) during a graduation ceremony held at the Florida Association of Counties (FAC) 2026 Annual Conference and Educational Exhibition in Orange County, Florida.

The CCC designation is a voluntary program of study designed for county commissioners to learn information and enhance skills relevant to their duties and responsibilities as an elected official.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to complete the Certified County Commissioner program. I learned so much throughout the experience, and I’m excited to put that knowledge to good use serving Washington County,” said Washington County Commissioner Ashlynn Marquez.

The CCC educational program is an initiative comprising of 45 hours of coursework. This program's curriculum encompasses a diverse range of courses, such as growth management, financial management, and ethics, as well as elective courses such as affordable housing, emergency management, and resiliency. “County commissioners face evolving challenges and obstacles throughout their time in elected office that can be difficult to anticipate and prepare for,” said Eric Poole, executive director of ICG. “The CCC program is designed to help county commissioners adapt to the rapid growth of their communities by equipping them with the tools and knowledge needed to effectively navigate those challenges.”

Alongside Commissioner Marquez, 7 commissioners earned the CCC designation at the FAC award ceremony. The CCC program is made possible through a continuing partnership with the University of Florida/IFAS Extension.

To learn more about ICG and the CCC designation, please visit flicg.org.

Founded in 1929, the Florida Association of Counties has represented the diverse interests of Florida’s counties, emphasizing the importance of protecting home rule – the concept that communities and their local leaders should make the decisions that impact their community. The Florida Association of Counties helps Florida’s counties effectively serve and represent their communities through Advocacy, Collaboration, and Education.

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