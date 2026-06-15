



County Earns 36th Consecutive Distinguished Budget Presentation Award













Leon County Government is proud to announce that it has received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 (Oct. 1, 2025–Sept. 30, 2026) from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) for the 36th consecutive year. The County also received special recognition in the category of strategic goals and strategies, which is awarded when all three independent reviewers give the highest possible score.





“This award underscores the Board’s deliberate and focused fiscal stewardship year over year to best serve our community and demonstrate the highest value for taxpayers,” said Leon County Commission Chairman Christian Caban. “Earning special recognition for our strategic goals and long-term financial planning confirms that our budget isn’t just fiscally sound — it’s a roadmap for the future of our community.”





The GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award is the only national award in governmental budgeting. The award represents a significant achievement by Leon County as it reflects the commitment of the Leon County Board of County Commissioners and staff to meet the highest principles of financial stewardship.





“This award is a direct result of our Board’s strong financial leadership, our staff’s expertise and dedication, and our community’s continued engagement,” said Leon County Administrator Vincent S. Long. “Year after year, we’ve built a budget process that not only meets the highest national standards but also delivers meaningful results for the people we serve.”





Leon County remains dedicated to providing the most fiscally responsible budget possible each year. For more than three decades, Leon County has consistently demonstrated responsible fiscal stewardship of County resources and sound financial management, while ensuring the provision of services and community enhancements are provided in a fair and equitable manner.





In FY 2026, the budget included the following highlights that positively positioned Leon County for the future:









• No increases in the countywide property tax millage rate for the 14th consecutive year, maintaining a rate of 8.3144 mills, and no increases to the stormwater and solid waste non-ad valorem assessments;

• Adopting a $401.5 million total budget that expands services without increasing the tax burden on residents;

• Maintaining the County’s Aa2 credit rating from Moody’s and Fitch, reflecting Leon County’s continued financial viability;

• Adding 10 new paramedic and EMT positions for Emergency Medical Services to address rising call volumes and maintain response times;

• Increasing funding for the Affordable Housing Gap Finance Program by $250,000;

• Providing a 5 percent cost-of-living adjustment for all Board and Constitutional officer employees;

• Making the final payment on the 2014 Capital Improvement Revenue Refinancing Bond, saving $3.45 million annually going forward;

• Achieving the lowest net budget per County resident ($1,155) among like-sized counties and maintaining 6.44 employees per 1,000 residents, ranking 8th lowest among all 67 Florida counties;

• Allocating millions of dollars in funding to support strategic, long-term investments in infrastructure with a focus on maintaining existing assets, including more than 2.3 million square feet of County facilities, 3,865 acres of greenways and parks, along with hundreds of miles of roads and stormwater drainage systems;

• Identifying $3.4 million in new cost savings and avoidances, bringing the cumulative total to more than $79 million since FY 2013.





The GFOA advances excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources and practical research for more than 20,000 members and the communities they serve. To learn more about GFOA, visit GFOA.org.





For more information, contact Roshaunda Bradley, director of Leon County Office of Management and Budget, at (850) 606-5100 / BradleyR@LeonCountyFL.gov, or Mathieu Cavell, Leon County Community and Media Relations, at (850) 606-5300 / CMR@LeonCountyFL.gov.



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