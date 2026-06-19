







Leon County Citizens Engagement Series Prepares Residents for Disasters with Interactive Sessions













Yesterday, Leon County Government hosted its annual Citizens Engagement Series: Disaster Resilience Edition on Thursday at the Public Safety Complex, 911 Easterwood Dr. The event highlighted the County’s commitment to community preparedness and safety. The series provided residents with an opportunity to learn from local public safety experts about preparing for a wide range of disasters.





“A resilient community is formed through preparation, education, and connection,” said Leon County Commissioner Chairman Christian Caban. “The Leon County Citizens Engagement Series helps to unify all three by providing residents with hands-on experience with the professionals who serve our community every day.”





The interactive, hands-on event placed disaster preparedness front and center as the 2026 hurricane season is underway. The event featured four workshops led by local emergency experts, giving attendees behind-the-scenes insights into the County’s role during emergencies, along with practical tools to stay safe before, during, and after disasters.





Bucket Brigade - Led by Leon County Emergency Management, this fast-paced, timed game challenged participants to work together to build a comprehensive disaster supply bucket with essential items.

The First of First Responders - Presented by the Tallahassee-Leon County Consolidated Dispatch Agency, this session provided insight into the role of 911 dispatchers and how to effectively communicate critical information during emergencies.



Let’s Date Disaster - Facilitated by Leon County Volunteer Services, nonprofit partners engaged with attendees in a speed-date-style activity to explain their roles during disasters and how they help Leon County prepare and recover from emergencies.



Stop the Bleed- Led by Leon County Emergency Medical Services, this training taught life-saving techniques that help control severe bleeding during emergencies.



“Everyone has their role in disaster preparedness,” said Leon County Administrator Vincent S. Long. “The Citizens Engagement Series helps to build connections between local government, public safety professionals, and the community. The event empowers residents to take an active role in emergency readiness.”





Since its launch in 2012, the Citizens Engagement Series has become an award-winning program designed to engage county residents in innovative and impactful ways through the County's programs and services. Residents who attended the event gained a greater understanding of the many ways Leon County works to build a more resilient community.





“In any emergency, preparation and quick action saves lives,” said Leon County Emergency Management Director Kevin Peters. “Our commitment to continuous learning and resilience has earned Leon County the distinction of being the nation’s first #HurricaneStrong community.”





Leon County offers a variety of resources to help residents prepare for emergencies beyond the Citizens Engagement Series event. Residents can visit LeonReady.com to view the 2026-27 Disaster Survival Guide, download the Citizen Connect app for up-to-the-minute emergency information, sign up for Neighborhood Readiness Trainings, and access additional preparedness resources.





To view photos from the 2026 Citizens Engagement Series: Disaster Resilience Edition, visit





For more information, contact Kevin Peters with Leon County Emergency Management at 850-606-3700 or PetersL@LeonCountyFL.gov, or Mathieu Cavell with Leon County Community and Media Relations at 850-606-5300 or CMR@LeonCountyFL.gov.



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