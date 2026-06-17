







Tallahassee-Leon County Restaurant Week Debuts New Era of Dining in Leon County









10-Day Event Showcases More Than 25 Locally Owned Restaurants Across Leon County





Leon County Government, in partnership with Tallahassee Foodies, proudly announces the launch of Tallahassee-Leon County Restaurant Week, a 10-day culinary celebration spotlighting the bold flavors, chef-driven concepts and Southern sophistication that define Florida’s Capital City.





Taking place Friday, July 17, to Sunday, July 26, 2026, Tallahassee-Leon County Restaurant Week will feature more than 25 locally owned restaurants serving curated three-course menus, signature dishes and exclusive dining experiences inspired by the cultures and creativity of Tallahassee and Leon County. The initiative is designed to support local restaurants and showcase Leon County’s growing reputation as a culinary destination. For a full list of participating restaurants, menus, and pricing, visit VisitTallahassee.com.





Tallahassee-Leon County Restaurant Week arrives at a time when the community’s culinary scene is experiencing remarkable momentum. Leon County has evolved into one of Florida’s most exciting culinary destinations by blending elevated Southern cuisine, globally inspired flavors, craft cocktail programs and refined dining experiences that continue drawing regional attention.





In recent years, Leon County has become the proud home of acclaimed chefs and culinary creators, helping shape a dining scene that blends authenticity with innovation. The destination continues to generate growing interest from respected food writers and culinary critics, signaling a new era for Tallahassee dining.

Throughout the 10-day celebration, each participating restaurant will offer curated lunch and dinner menus at set price points, encouraging residents and visitors alike to discover new favorites, revisit longtime favorites and explore different parts of the community through food.





Leon County is excited to partner with Tallahassee Foodies, the premier resource for restaurant discovery and local food reviews with a highly engaged audience of nearly 150,000 social media followers, to amplify the culinary celebration. The partnership leverages Tallahassee Foodies' expertise, professional reputation and deep community connections to showcase the area's wide range of culinary experiences.





Participating restaurants represent a dynamic mix of dining experiences from across the community, ranging from neighborhood gems and chef-driven kitchens to contemporary concepts and international cuisine. By encouraging culinary exploration during the summer season, Tallahassee-Leon County Restaurant Week continues to strengthen the destination’s reputation as a must-visit culinary hotspot in Florida.





Tallahassee-Leon County Restaurant Week celebrates the local chefs, restaurateurs and hospitality professionals whose creativity continues to elevate Leon County's dining landscape. From hidden gems to refined dining destinations, the initiative invites everyone to experience the delightful taste of a new era for Tallahassee’s food scene.





For participating restaurants, view menus and plan your culinary adventure at VisitTallahassee.com. To discover local dining recommendations and the latest restaurant news, visit TallahasseeFoodies.com.





For more information, contact Genesis Leggett, Division of Tourism, at 850-606-2300 / Genesis.Leggett@VisitTallahassee.com or Mathieu Cavell, Community Relations and Resilience, at 850-606-5300 / CavellM@LeonCountyFL.gov.





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About The Leon County Division of Tourism/Visit Tallahassee: The Leon County Division of Tourism (Visit Tallahassee) is the official destination marketing organization charged with marketing Tallahassee-Leon County as a premier leisure, business and sports destination through direct sales, advertising, public relations, sports and visitor services. As the Capital of Cross Country, Tallahassee-Leon County is home to the internationally recognized cross country course at Apalachee Regional Park, the host for the 2026 World Athletics Cross Country Championships. In 2025 Tallahassee-Leon County welcomed 2.6 million visitors who generated $1.4 Billion in economic impact and accounts for more than 12,000 people employed in our community in the tourism & hospitality industry. For more information, go to VisitTallahassee.com or call toll free 800-628-2866. Engage with Visit Tallahassee on Facebook and Instagram or visit us at the Leon County Visitor Information Center and Gift Shop located in Cascades Park at 414 E. Bloxham Street, Suite 115, Tallahassee, FL 32301.





About Tallahassee Foodies: Founded in 2019 by Jennifer Leale, Tallahassee Foodies is a culinary community of more than 150,000 followers dedicated to celebrating Leon County’s dining scene. Originally a Facebook group, the platform has grown into the region’s premier resource for restaurant discovery and local food news. Recognized nationally on the “Today” show and locally for its philanthropic support of organizations such as Second Harvest, Tallahassee Foodies unites residents and visitors through a shared passion for local flavor and community connection.