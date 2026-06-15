HAFG Advances Order-Based Procurement for Computing Infrastructure Equipment

Holistic Asset Finance Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAFG)

SINGAPORE, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holistic Asset Finance Group Inc. (OTC: HAFG) today announced the continued development of its order-based procurement and cross-border logistics services, with a focus on targeted sourcing for computing infrastructure equipment used in data centers, high-performance computing environments, and related technology projects.The Company’s model is designed to source products based on confirmed client demand, technical requirements, project specifications, and delivery schedules. This approach differs from traditional inventory-led trading by emphasizing order-driven sourcing, supplier matching, quality coordination, and logistics execution after customer requirements have been identified.HAFG has received client demand for computing infrastructure equipment and is currently working to support targeted procurement based on specific customer needs. Management believes this service model is well suited for clients that require specialized equipment, reliable supplier access, and coordinated cross-border delivery.Through its supplier resources across Asia, HAFG seeks to identify suitable OEM, ODM, and distribution channels according to client-defined parameters, including product category, technical configuration, production timing, quality expectations, and budget requirements. The Company also intends to coordinate logistics support through third-party transportation and fulfillment partners, including air and ocean freight arrangements, shipment scheduling, documentation support, and delivery tracking.“We believe order-based procurement provides a more disciplined and demand-responsive model for cross-border trade,” said a spokesperson for Holistic Asset Finance Group Inc. “For computing infrastructure equipment, clients often require more than product sourcing. They need specification matching, supplier coordination, logistics planning, and reliable execution. HAFG is working to address these needs through an integrated procurement and logistics framework.”The Company views computing infrastructure equipment as a strategic category within its broader supply chain service model. As demand for data processing, AI applications, cloud services, and digital infrastructure continues to expand, HAFG believes targeted sourcing and logistics coordination may create practical commercial opportunities, including procurement service income, supply chain coordination fees, logistics-related service revenue, and long-term client relationships.HAFG plans to continue refining this service model and evaluating additional procurement categories where client demand, supplier access, and logistics execution can be effectively aligned. Further updates regarding customer engagements, procurement progress, and related supply chain initiatives will be provided as appropriate.About Holistic Asset Finance Group Inc.Holistic Asset Finance Group Inc. (OTC: HAFG) is developing an integrated cross-border commerce and supply chain service model that combines smart sourcing, logistics coordination, and digital growth capabilities. The Company seeks to support brands, enterprises, and project operators in product sourcing, supplier coordination, cross-border fulfillment, and market expansion across Asia and global markets.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s procurement strategy, logistics services, client demand, market opportunities, future business development, and potential revenue opportunities. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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