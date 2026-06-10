HAFG Advances Cross-Border Commerce Platform Strategy

Holistic Asset Finance Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAFG)

SINGAPORE, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holistic Asset Finance Group Inc. (OTC: HAFG), an online marketing and digital commerce solutions provider, today announced the continued development of its integrated cross-border commerce platform strategy. The Company is positioning its business model around three core capabilities: smart sourcing, global logistics coordination, and data-driven digital growth services.HAFG’s platform strategy is designed to help brands, enterprises, and emerging consumer businesses expand across Asia and international markets by connecting product sourcing, supplier coordination, logistics execution, and digital market activation within a unified operating framework. The Company believes this approach can address several long-standing inefficiencies in traditional cross-border trade, including fragmented supplier networks, disconnected marketing and fulfillment functions, limited end-to-end visibility, and extended market-entry cycles.According to the Company’s internal platform strategy, HAFG is focused on building a service model that integrates demand validation, procurement execution, cross-border transportation, and market feedback into a closed-loop commercial system. This model is intended to help clients move away from the traditional “procure first, sell later” approach and toward a more demand-driven operating structure, where market data and audience response can inform sourcing, production, and distribution decisions.“We believe the next phase of cross-border commerce will be shaped by companies that can connect market demand data with supply chain execution,” said a spokesperson for Holistic Asset Finance Group Inc. “Our objective is to build a scalable platform that helps clients reduce market-entry friction, improve sourcing accuracy, and accelerate commercial expansion across key growth markets.”The Company’s smart sourcing function is expected to leverage supplier relationships across China and Southeast Asia, including OEM and ODM resources, to support customized production, supplier matching, quality control coordination, and order-based procurement. HAFG’s logistics coordination model is intended to support cross-border air and ocean freight execution through third-party fulfillment and transportation partners, while its digital growth services are designed to assist clients with audience acquisition, performance marketing, social media distribution, and data-based campaign optimization.Management believes that combining these functions into a single service framework may create multiple commercial opportunities, including trade margin, supply chain service fees, brand operation services, marketing services, and data-related value-added offerings. Over time, the Company intends to increase its emphasis on higher-value service revenue and platform-oriented growth, while maintaining a flexible, asset-light operating model.The Company also sees meaningful market opportunity in the continued expansion of cross-border e-commerce, social commerce, and regional supply chain diversification. In particular, HAFG expects Southeast Asia and broader Asia-Pacific markets to remain important growth regions as brands seek more efficient sourcing, faster fulfillment, and more localized digital customer acquisition strategies.“This is not simply an expansion of individual services,” the spokesperson added. “It is a strategic effort to connect sourcing, logistics, and digital growth into a more coordinated platform model. We believe this structure can create stronger client value, greater operating efficiency, and a clearer long-term growth path for the Company.”HAFG plans to continue strengthening its supplier and logistics partner network, refining its digital marketing capabilities, and pursuing strategic relationships with brands, enterprises, and technology partners that may benefit from its integrated cross-border commerce model. Further updates regarding platform development, business partnerships, and commercial initiatives will be announced as appropriate.About Holistic Asset Finance Group Inc.Holistic Asset Finance Group Inc. (OTC: HAFG) is developing an integrated cross-border commerce platform that combines smart sourcing, global logistics coordination, and data-driven digital marketing services. The Company seeks to support brands and enterprises in product sourcing, market entry, fulfillment coordination, and digital growth across Asia and global markets.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Company’s business strategy, platform development, market opportunities, growth objectives, service expansion, potential partnerships, and future operating plans. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and management beliefs, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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