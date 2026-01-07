Holistic Asset Finance Group Inc. Announces Strategic Collaboration with Little Paws & Tails

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, January 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holistic Asset Finance Group Inc. (OTC: HAFG) (“HAFG” or the “Company”), a publicly traded company focused on digital commerce and strategic brand partnerships, today announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration with Little Paws & Tails, a pet lifestyle e-commerce brand offering curated products for dogs and cats.The collaboration is structured as a long-term operational and marketing partnership. Under the arrangement, HAFG will support Little Paws & Tails across key areas including e-commerce development, digital marketing execution, advertising production, and branded video content creation. The partnership is intended to support sustainable growth while strengthening brand visibility and customer engagement.As part of the collaboration, HAFG will assist with the planning and execution of digital marketing initiatives, including paid advertising, performance-focused campaigns, and content-based customer acquisition strategies. These initiatives will be supported by the production of original marketing assets such as promotional videos, short-form social media content, and advertising creatives designed for use across e-commerce platforms and major digital channels.“Little Paws & Tails has developed a clear brand identity built around everyday pet care and lifestyle products,” said [Name], Chief Executive Officer of Holistic Asset Finance Group Inc. “Through this collaboration, we will focus on practical execution — including marketing, advertising, and video production — while supporting the brand’s continued growth.”In addition, HAFG will support Little Paws & Tails in optimizing its digital commerce operations and evaluating opportunities for expansion into selected international markets. Initial efforts are expected to focus on Asia-Pacific regions where demand for premium and lifestyle-oriented pet products continues to grow.Video and advertising production will form a key component of the collaboration. The content produced will focus on clear product communication, practical use cases, and lifestyle presentation, supporting both brand development and commercial performance. Both companies expect the collaboration to evolve over time as market conditions and consumer behavior continue to develop.About Holistic Asset Finance Group Inc.Holistic Asset Finance Group Inc. (OTC: HAFG) is a publicly traded company focused on digital commerce, marketing execution, and strategic brand partnerships, supporting consumer and lifestyle brands through hands-on operational involvement.About Little Paws & TailsLittle Paws & Tails is a pet lifestyle e-commerce brand offering curated products for dogs and cats, with a focus on quality, functionality, and everyday practicality.

