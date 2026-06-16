Guard Shacks Now Available For Rent in Spokane WA

Dry Box now offers 10-foot guard shack rentals in Spokane for job sites, warehouses, events, parking lots, and temporary security checkpoints in the area.

Our portable guard shack rentals give customers a simple way to improve security, manage access, and create a comfortable workspace right where they need it.” — Ryan Earle

SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dry Box Inc, a trusted supplier of shipping container rentals, sales, mobile offices, and modified container solutions, is now offering guard shacks for rent in Spokane, Washington.The new rental option gives local businesses, job sites, event organizers, property managers, and industrial facilities a fast, durable, and professional way to add onsite security or visitor control without building a permanent structure.Dry Box’s 10-foot guard shack is built from a durable steel shipping container and designed to serve as a ready-to-use security booth, ticket booth, parking attendant station, gatehouse, or temporary office.The 8ft x 10ft unit is weatherproof, insulated, and equipped with practical features that help teams stay comfortable and productive on site.Each guard shack includes insulated walls, non-slip floors, lighting, electric outlets, HVAC for climate control, a secure steel door, a large window for visibility and transactions.The unit is large enough for two people and can be moved with a skid steer or forklift, making it a flexible solution for temporary projects, seasonal needs, and changing site layouts.“Spokane businesses and contractors often need a secure, professional checkpoint without the cost or delay of permanent construction,” said Ryan Earle, Dry Box’s Spokane manager. “Our portable guard shack rentals give customers a simple way to improve security, manage access, and create a comfortable workspace right where they need it.”Guard shack rentals are ideal for construction sites, warehouses, distribution centers, parking lots, apartment complexes, gated communities, festival entrances, and other locations where controlled access or staff visibility is important. Renting also gives customers the ability to use the structure for a short-term need, relocate it as the site changes, or return it when the project is complete.In addition to the 10ft guard shack, Dry Box also supplies 20ft and 40ft container offices, refrigerated containers and storage container rentals in Spokane The company serves Spokane and surrounding areas, including Airway Heights, Pullman, Cheney, Moses Lake, Medical Lake, Coeur d’Alene, Post Falls, and Moscow.Dry Box lists 10-foot guard shack rentals at $450 per month, with delivery quoted separately. Customers can request an exact quote based on their location, delivery requirements, rental timeline, and project needs.To inquire about guard shacks for rent in Spokane WA, contact Dry Box’s Spokane yard at 509-606-2699 or visit DryBoxUSA.com About Dry Box Inc.Dry Box Inc is the premier supplier of storage container rentals and new and used shipping containers for sale across the Northwest USA and now Florida. Dry Box is known for fast delivery, competitive pricing, and unmatched customer service. With a fleet of specialized delivery trucks and a commitment to reliability, Dry Box ensures you get the exact container you need, placed exactly where you need it.

Portable Guard Shack Is Perfect for Security Booth Or Parking Attendant

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