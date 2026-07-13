Dry Box Adds Cutting Edge Delivery Equipment To Fit Shipping Containers in Tight Spaces

Dry Box expands tight-space container delivery with sideloaders, Mule movers, forklifts, and tilt-bed trucks for precise placement at difficult sites.

By investing in specialized equipment like sideloaders, Mules, and forklifts, we can take on tight spaces and difficult access situations that standard delivery methods simply cannot handle.” — Kirk Vigre Jr

CHEHALIS, WA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dry Box Inc, a supplier of shipping containers, storage container rentals, mobile offices, and custom container solutions, has expanded its delivery capabilities with cutting-edge equipment designed to place containers in locations that traditional delivery trailers may not be able to reach.The company’s specialized delivery fleet includes sideloaders, Mule shed movers, forklifts, and tilt-bed trucks, giving customers more options for challenging sites. The expanded capabilities are valuable for properties with narrow driveways, limited turnaround room, buildings close to the placement area, or other access restrictions.Traditional tilt-bed container delivery remains an efficient option for straightforward placement when adequate space is available. Dry Box notes that a 20-foot container typically requires about 60 feet of straight clearance, while a 40-foot container may require about 120 feet. Both generally require 10 feet of width and 16 feet of overhead clearance.For tighter sites, Dry Box can use sideloader equipment to lift a container directly from the truck and set it down beside the vehicle. This approach can enable precise placement alongside buildings, in narrow alleys, and in other restrictive locations while improving placement flexibility.Dry Box also uses the Hammar 140 Sideloader, which is capable of handling full containers, with sideloader delivery available for both 20-foot and 40-foot units.When there is not enough room for a delivery truck to reach the final placement area, Dry Box can turn to Mule shed movers and forklifts. These compact specialty machines help crews maneuver containers into extremely tight spaces and position them more precisely.“Every property presents different challenges, and our goal is to find a safe, practical way to get the container exactly where the customer needs it,” said Kirk Vigre Jr., Director of Sales at Dry Box Inc. “By investing in specialized equipment like sideloaders, Mules, and forklifts, we can take on tight spaces and difficult access situations that standard delivery methods simply cannot handle.”The broader equipment mix is designed to prevent difficult access from becoming a barrier to onsite storage. Customers looking to buy a shipping container or rent a storage container can work with Dry Box to identify a suitable unit and delivery method for the property.Dry Box also offers container relocation services within its service area and can provide delivery as fast as the next day in some cases. The company recommends that customers share photos in advance when a site includes steep grades, S-curve bends, low branches, utility lines, or other potential obstacles. Customers should also prepare a solid, level placement area, preferably with a gravel base.Delivery pricing is based on distance from the nearest container yard. By combining multiple delivery methods with crews, Dry Box aims to make container placement possible at more homes, businesses, construction sites, and challenging properties.For more information about shipping container delivery, rentals, sales, or custom container solutions, visit DryBoxUSA.com or call 360-262-0500.About Dry Box Inc.Dry Box Inc is the top rated supplier of storage container rentals and new and used shipping containers for sale across the Northwest USA and now Florida. Dry Box is known for fast delivery, competitive pricing, and unmatched customer service. With a fleet of specialized delivery trucks and a commitment to reliability, Dry Box ensures you get the exact container you need, placed exactly where you need it.

Delivering a shipping container with a Mule shed mover

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