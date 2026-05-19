Dry Box Now Offers Refrigerated Containers for Rent or Purchase in Salt Lake City, Utah

20ft refrigerated container rental by Dry Box

Dry Box now offers refrigerated containers for rent or purchase in Salt Lake City, giving Utah businesses flexible onsite cold storage options.

We can deliver cold storage quickly, especially for food service, farming, retail, and emergency situations.” — Clarence Wright

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dry Box Inc. has expanded its Salt Lake City branch offerings to include refrigerated containers available for rent or purchase, giving Utah businesses a flexible onsite cold storage option for food, beverage, agriculture, retail, events, emergency storage, and other temperature-sensitive needs.The Dry Box Salt Lake City branch already serves customers across Salt Lake City, Ogden, Provo, Orem, Bountiful, Sandy, West Valley City, Springville, Spanish Fork, Layton, Park City, Tooele and surrounding areas with storage containers, office containers, container modifications, and delivery.The addition of refrigerated containers gives local customers access to temporary or long-term cold storage without relying only on offsite warehouse space or permanent facility expansion.Reefer containers are commonly used by restaurants, grocery stores, caterers, food distributors, farms, vineyards, breweries, florists, seafood companies, meat processors, hospitals, event venues, and disaster response teams.They can help store produce, frozen foods, beverages, flowers, ice, medical supplies, seasonal inventory, and backup food supplies during construction, equipment failure, peak demand, or special events.“We can deliver cold storage quickly, especially for food service, farming, retail, and emergency situations,” said Clarence Wright, branch manager of Dry Box Salt Lake City. “By offering refrigerated containers locally, we can help Utah businesses protect their products, keep operations moving, and avoid the cost and delay of building permanent cold storage.”Dry Box offers refrigerated containers in common 20-foot and 40-foot sizes, with rental and purchase options available depending on customer needs. Rentals are a strong fit for temporary overflow, equipment breakdowns, seasonal inventory, events, and construction projects.Purchasing may be a better option for companies that need long-term cold storage at their facility or want to add refrigerated storage capacity to their fleet.“Our goal is to make portable cold storage simple,” Wright said. “Customers can tell us what they need to store, how long they need storage, and where the unit needs to go. From there, we can help match them with the right refrigerated container.”Dry Box also offers non-operational refrigerated containers. These well insulated containers are great to reduce temperature on your storage. Some customers opt to buy the non-operational refrigerated containers as a shell and then install HVAC for climate control.Dry Box Salt Lake City provides delivery throughout the Salt Lake City area and surrounding Utah markets. Customers interested in renting or purchasing refrigerated containers can visit ColdStorageContainers.com or contact Dry Box Salt Lake City directly for availability, pricing, and delivery options.About Dry Box Inc.Dry Box Inc is the premier supplier of storage container rentals and new and used shipping containers for sale across the Northwest USA and now Florida. Dry Box is known for fast delivery, competitive pricing, and unmatched customer service. With a fleet of specialized delivery trucks and a commitment to reliability, Dry Box ensures you get the exact container you need, placed exactly where you need it.

Dry Box Delivers in Utah

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