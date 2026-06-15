Footsteps2Brilliance Honors Second-Quarter 2026 Brilliant Minds Model Classroom Educators

A new group of dedicated educators has been named to the Brilliant Minds Model Classroom Honor Roll for the second quarter of 2026.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Footsteps2Brilliance is proud to announce its newest class of Brilliant Minds Model Classroom honorees, recognizing educators whose dedication to literacy instruction and consistent program implementation has made a measurable difference for their students.Each of these honorees achieved full program fidelity this quarter, with every student in their classroom logging at least 45 minutes per week on the Footsteps2Brilliance platform over a sustained stretch of the school year.National usage data continues to show that students who sustain this level of engagement build literacy skills roughly three times faster than their peers, a testament to the impact these educators are having on early learning outcomes.Joining the Brilliant Minds Model Classroom Honor Roll this quarter are:· Abril Mireles (Grade 1) – Garza-Pena Elementary, PSJA ISD TX· Alaina Harris (Pre-K) – Pre-K Academy at Midland College, Midland College TX· Allyson Anderson (Grade 1) – Hughbanks Elementary, Rialto Unified School District CA· Alvaro Centeno (Grade 2) – Audelia Creek Elementary, Richardson Independent School District TX· Ambar Garcia (Kindergarten) – Santiago Garcia ES, Edcouch-Elsa ISD TX· Andrea Haro (Grade 2) – Lafrancis Hardiman ES, Wyandanch Union Free School District NY· Ashley Wooliver (Grade 4) – Curtis Elementary, Rialto Unified School District CA· Barbara Koos (Grade 2) – Lafrancis Hardiman ES, Wyandanch Union Free School District NY· Betty Huson (Pre-K) – Williams Family Action Center, Colusa Community Schools CA· Blanca Barja (Grade 1) – Skyview Elementary, Richardson Independent School District TX· Carolina Macdonald (Grade 1) – Eastvale Elementary, Corona-Norco USD CA· Denise Aguirre (Pre-K) – Ramona, Ontario-Montclair School District CA· Diana Ogbondah (Pre-K) – Diana Ogbondah, Midland College TX· Dionicia Gonzalez (Pre-K) – Jorge R. Gutierrez Early Childhood School, Edcouch-Elsa ISD TX· Erika Herrera (Kindergarten) – John F. Kennedy ES, Edcouch-Elsa ISD TX· Erika Ochoa (Grade 1) – Farias Elementary, PSJA ISD TX· Erin Hill (Kindergarten) – Golden Poppy Elementary School, Palmdale School District CA· Eva Stephens (TK) – Highlands, San Mateo-Foster City School District CA· Hailey Loring (Grade 1) – Rio Vista Elementary School, Apple Valley USD CA· Hayley Martin (Grade 2) – John G Carlisle Elementary, Covington Independent School District KY· Holly Hunter (Grade 3) – Werner Elementary, Rialto Unified School District CA· Ivan Rodriguez (Pre-K) – Putegnat Elementary, Brownsville ISD TX· Jacqueline Marroquin (Kindergarten) – Geraldine W. Johnson School, Bridgeport Public Schools CT· Jeanette Martinez (Kindergarten) – Desert Trails Preparatory Academy, Desert Trails Preparatory Academy CA· Jovanna Ramirez (Pre-K) – Del Castillo-Morningside Elementary, Brownsville ISD TX· Judith Rodriguez (Kindergarten) – General R. Sanchez Elementary, Rio Grande City Grulla ISD TX· Karolyn Grela (Multiple Grades) – Palmdale Discovery Center, Palmdale School District CA· Lee Padilla (Pre-K) – Peña Elementary, Brownsville ISD TX· Leslie Rojas (Kindergarten) – Henry Ford, PSJA ISD TX· Lorraine Garcia (Grade 1) – Ringgold Elementary, Rio Grande City Grulla ISD TX· Lucille Paeste Galarza (Grade 2) – George Brown Jr Elementary, San Bernardino City USD CA· Martina Cortez (Kindergarten) – Longoria Elementary, PSJA ISD TX· Maxinne Esparza (Pre-K) – Yturria Elementary, Brownsville ISD TX· Megan Pulsfort (Kindergarten) – Latonia Elementary School, Covington Independent School District KY· Monica Fatsy (Pre-K) – Interdistrict Discovery Magnet School, Bridgeport Public Schools CT· Nancy Ortiz (Grade 3) – Park City Magnet, Bridgeport Public Schools CT· Natalia Roles Miller (Pre-K) – Michigan Avenue Elementary, Osceola County School District FL· Nora Ramos (Grade 2) – John F. Kennedy ES, Edcouch-Elsa ISD TX· Paulette Couturier (Pre-K) – Hallen School, Bridgeport Public Schools CT· Rebecca King (Grade 2) – Quail Valley Elementary, Menifee USD CA· Stephen Weeks (Grade 1) – Cabazon Elementary School, Banning USD CA· Tammy Jo Cruz (Grade 2) – Sgt. William G. Harrell Elementary, Mercedes ISD TX· Teresa Echeverria (TK) – Felix J Appleby Elementary, Palo Verde USD CA· Tiffaney Russell (Pre-K) – Tates Creek Elementary School, Fayette County Public Schools KY· Veronica Escobedo (Grade 2) – Washington Elementary, Hawthorne School District CA· Yoselin Rios Osornio (Kindergarten) – Carver Elementary, Greenville ISD TX(…Full list available at the Footsteps2Brilliance Brilliant Minds Honor Roll page .)Every educator on this quarter's list will receive a formal letter of recognition celebrating their achievement, along with an invitation to apply for the Brilliant Minds Featured Educator designation – a national spotlight opportunity for teachers demonstrating exceptional classroom leadership and strong literacy results.The Brilliant Minds program celebrates the educators who bring the Footsteps2Brilliance mission to life every day through consistent implementation, strong student engagement, and meaningful gains in literacy. Additional program details and educator features are available on the Brilliant Minds Honor Roll and Educator Spotlight pages.Footsteps2Brilliance will continue recognizing standout educators throughout 2026, with new Brilliant Minds honorees announced each quarter. Teachers who maintain strong program implementation and high levels of student engagement remain eligible for recognition, including consideration as future Featured Educators. To nominate a Footsteps2Brilliance educator, please visit https://www.footsteps2brilliance.com/educator-spotlight-brilliant-minds About Footsteps2BrillianceFootsteps2Brilliance is a nationally acclaimed bilingual literacy system designed to accelerate achievement for all students by empowering families, teachers, and communities. Our bilingual platform provides high-quality interactive books, games, assessments, and AI-powered learning tools that build foundational literacy skills and support academic success from early childhood through middle school. In addition to early literacy, Footsteps2Brilliance offers a comprehensive Financial Literacy and Career Readiness curriculum that equips 4th–8th grade students with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to thrive in the real world.

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