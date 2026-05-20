Texas Early Literacy Impact Report Shows Strong Student Growth Across 38 School Districts

Footsteps2Brilliance, Inc., released its new Texas Statewide Early Literacy Impact Report, showing improved Grade 3 reading outcomes across 38 Texas districts.

The districts highlighted in this report are demonstrating what is possible when literacy becomes a shared commitment between schools, families, and communities.” — Ilene Rosenthal, CEO & Founder

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Footsteps2Brilliance, Inc., a nationally recognized bilingual literacy platform, today released its new Texas Statewide Early Literacy Impact Report, showcasing measurable literacy growth and improved Grade 3 reading outcomes across 38 Texas school districts.The report demonstrates how sustained early literacy investment is helping districts accelerate reading achievement, particularly in communities serving large populations of emergent bilingual and economically disadvantaged students. The findings align closely with the goals of Texas House Bill 3 (HB3), which expanded statewide investment in phonics-based instruction, family engagement, and early intervention strategies designed to improve Grade 3 reading proficiency.Texas students using Footsteps2Brilliance completed more than one million hours of structured literacy learning while demonstrating measurable gains across five foundational literacy domains:+13.5 points in Phonological Awareness+10.9 points in Reading Comprehension+9.1 points in Logic & Reasoning+8.5 points in Language Development+5.7 points in PhonicsThe report also found that districts with sustained, districtwide implementation of Footsteps2Brilliance consistently outperformed demographically similar peer districts on Grade 3 ELA STAAR assessments.Highlighted districts include:• Raymondville ISD - outperformed comparable districts by 34 percentage points• George West ISD - exceeded peers by 33.5 percentage points• Rio Grande City Grulla ISD - exceeded peers by 14 percentage points• Richardson ISD - exceeded peers by 3.5 percentage points“The districts highlighted in this report are demonstrating what is possible when literacy becomes a shared commitment between schools, families, and communities,” said Ilene Rosenthal, CEO & Founder of Footsteps2Brilliance. “The earlier we reach children, the greater the opportunity to change the trajectory of their educational journey.”The report also underscores the critical importance of school-to-home literacy engagement for Texas’ more than one million emergent bilingual students.Footsteps2Brilliance’ bilingual platform enables teachers to reinforce the exact literacy skills introduced in class each day through engaging, game-based learning activities that families can access on their smartphones or other devices. Its seamless English-and-Spanish toggle allows students and families to continue literacy learning together beyond the school day, strengthening the connection between classroom instruction and learning at home.The full Texas Statewide Early Literacy Impact Report is now available online at:About Footsteps2BrillianceFootsteps2Brilliance is a nationally acclaimed bilingual literacy system designed to accelerate achievement for all students by empowering families, teachers, and communities. The platform provides high-quality interactive books, games, assessments, and AI-powered learning tools that build foundational literacy skills and support academic success from early childhood through middle school. In addition to early literacy, Footsteps2Brilliance offers a comprehensive Financial Literacy and Career Readiness curriculum that equips 4th–8th grade students with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to thrive in the real world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.