Coachella Valley USD Celebrates Student Literacy Success at Board of Education Meeting

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Coachella Valley USD recognized outstanding student achievement in reading and writing during a recent Board of Education meeting, highlighting early literacy.

It’s inspiring to see what our students are accomplishing with the support of their teachers and families.” — Superintendent, Dr. Frances Esparza

THERMAL, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coachella Valley USD recognized outstanding student achievement in reading and writing during a recent Board of Education meeting, highlighting the district’s continued commitment to early literacy and student success.As part of the broader literacy efforts aligned with the Literacy by 5th Grade Initiative , students, teachers, and families were honored for their engagement and dedication to building strong reading habits both in and out of the classroom.During the recognition, the district celebrated:• Students who demonstrated exceptional reading engagement and growth• Young authors who created and published their own stories• Teachers leading innovative literacy instruction in their classrooms• Families actively supporting reading at home“It’s inspiring to see what our students are accomplishing with the support of their teachers and families,” said Superintendent Dr. Frances Esparza of Coachella Valley Unified School District . “We’re building a strong foundation for lifelong learning, and that’s something our entire community can be proud of.”The recognition highlighted measurable engagement, including:• 53,826 hours of reading completed• 154,472 books read by students• 136,706,476 words read across the districtThese outcomes reinforce the district’s focus on foundational literacy as a key driver of long-term academic success.The celebration also reflects a growing movement across the region, where districts are working to expand access to equitable, bilingual literacy resources and ensure all students are prepared for future academic achievement.“This recognition is about more than awards, it’s about building confident readers and lifelong learners,” said Ilene Rosenthal, Footsteps2Brilliance CEO & Founder. “We’re honored to support districts in celebrating the incredible progress happening every day.”Following the board meeting, the district will share highlights from the event, including photos and student stories, with the broader community.About Coachella Valley USDCoachella Valley Unified School District (CVUSD), based in Thermal, CA, serves over 15,800 students across a 1,200-square-mile rural desert area, including Coachella, Thermal, Mecca, Oasis, and Indio. The district operates 15 elementary schools, 3 middle schools, 3 high schools, a continuation school, and an adult school, focused on serving a large Latino and English Learner population.About Footsteps2BrillianceFootsteps2Brilliance is a national acclaimed bilingual literacy system designed to accelerate achievement for all students by empowering families, teachers, and communities. Our bilingual platform provides high-quality interactive books, games, assessments, and AI-powered learning tools that build foundational literacy skills and support academic success from early childhood through middle school. In addition to early literacy, Footsteps2Brilliance offers a comprehensive Financial Literacy and Career Readiness curriculum that equips 4th–8th grade students with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to thrive in the real world.

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