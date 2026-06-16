ReVia Supports Connected Workflows Between NetDocuments and RelativityOne

Announcement made during RelFest London, where ReVia is a proud sponsor.

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReVia , a workflow automation platform built for legal Information Governance, Information Technology, and Knowledge Management teams, today announced an integration designed to help organizations move data more efficiently from NetDocuments the #1 trusted intelligent document management system (DMS) for legal professionals, into RelativityOne , Relativity’s AI platform for legal data intelligence.As organizations manage data across multiple platforms during active matters, legal and technical teams benefit from streamlined, defensible processes for moving data between systems. ReVia addresses these workflow challenges by enabling structured data transfer between NetDocuments and RelativityOne; maintaining the security and governance controls NetDocuments provides while reducing reliance on manual handling and standardizing how information moves between document management systems and systems of action.By improving interoperability between platforms, ReVia supports more efficient and defensible workflows. Legal and technical teams can operate seamlessly across the tools they already use, streamlining matter management and reducing friction across cloud environments.ReVia is a proud sponsor of RelFest London, taking place June 15–16, 2026, at Convene 133 Houndsditch. The event brings together members of the global legal data community to explore the future of legal intelligence, AI, governance, and connected legal operations.

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