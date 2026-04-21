ReVia Introduces a Refreshed Brand Focused on Practical Intelligence for Legal Teams

New positioning emphasizes workflow-driven clarity across governance, data movement, and discovery

This evolution isn’t just about a visual update. It’s about clarity...We are giving teams a clear, unobstructed view across their environment, and the ability to act with confidence.” — Frank Perrone, CEO and Co-Founder, ReVia

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReVia announced today a refreshed brand and strategic evolution centered on delivering practical intelligence for legal teams navigating increasingly complex environments.This evolution reflects a fundamental shift in how legal organizations operate. While many have assembled best-in-class tools, from eDiscovery and contract management to collaboration and content management platforms, these systems were not originally designed to work together. The gaps between them are where time is lost, risk goes unseen, and operations break down.The shift is grounded in direct customer insight. Over the past several months, ReVia has worked closely with legal teams to better understand how work moves across systems. One theme has emerged consistently: the most significant challenges are not within individual tools, but in the workflows that connect them.As data moves faster, risk becomes more difficult to track, and expectations continue to rise, fragmented systems create unnecessary friction. Legal teams are not looking for more technology, but for greater clarity, control, and continuity across the environments they already rely on.ReVia addresses this challenge with an intelligence layer that sits across the legal tech stack, observing activity, surfacing patterns, and executing workflows automatically, while maintaining full control in the hands of the organization.“This evolution isn’t just about a visual update. It’s about clarity,” said Frank Perrone, CEO and Co-Founder of ReVia. “For years, I’ve watched legal teams invest in great technology, only to be slowed down by everything happening between those systems. That’s where risk accumulates, and where time is quietly lost. This rebrand is meant to address that directly. We are giving teams a clear, unobstructed view across their environment, and the ability to act with confidence.”The refreshed brand reinforces ReVia’s commitment to supporting real-world legal workflows, including governance, secure data transfers, investigations, and user offboarding. By connecting document management systems, collaboration tools, and eDiscovery environments, ReVia enables organizations to:• Operationalize governance with policy-driven workflows• Move data securely and defensibly with full chain of custody• Surface actionable insights across systems and user activity• Reduce risk and variability through standardized processesThis evolution marks a shift toward a unified, intelligent operating model for legal teams, informed by how work actually happens across systems and designed to reduce friction, surface risk earlier, and improve operational confidence.The new brand and website will officially launch on April 21, reflecting ReVia’s continued investment in simplifying complexity and delivering clarity at scale.About ReViaReVia provides workflow automation and governance solutions for legal IT, Information Governance, and Knowledge Management teams. By connecting systems, enforcing policy, and delivering real-time visibility, ReVia helps organizations reduce risk, improve efficiency, and bring clarity to complex legal operations.Learn more at: www.revia.ai

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