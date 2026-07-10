ReVia Named First Runner-Up at LegalTechTalk London LaunchPad Competition

The recognition, awarded during the conference held June 17–18 in London, recognizes ReVia as one of the event's top emerging legal technology companies.

Being named First Runner-Up at LegalTechTalk London...validates what we're hearing...legal teams need practical solutions that simplify complex workflows without sacrificing governance or control.” — Frank Perrone, CEO of ReVia

RARITAN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReVia , the leader in practical intelligence for legal workflows, today announced it was named First Runner-Up in the LaunchPad Competition at LegalTechTalk London 2026. The recognition, awarded during the conference held June 17–18 in London, recognizes ReVia as one of the event's top emerging legal technology companies.The LaunchPad Competition recognizes emerging companies shaping the future of legal technology through innovation, market impact, and product vision. ReVia's recognition reflects the company's continued momentum as organizations seek practical solutions that simplify complex data management, automate critical workflows, strengthen governance, connect legal workflows, and reduce manual effort across increasingly complex technology ecosystems.During the event, ReVia CEO Frank Perrone shared the company's vision for connected legal workflows, demonstrating how organizations simplify data movement, governance, discovery, and operational oversight across the legal, healthcare, and financial services industries through a single platform."Being named First Runner-Up at LegalTechTalk London is an exciting milestone for our team," said Frank Perrone, CEO of ReVia. "More importantly, it validates what we're hearing from organizations every day: legal teams need practical solutions that simplify complex workflows without sacrificing governance or control. We're grateful to the judges, the LegalTechTalk team, and everyone who spent time with us throughout the event."Throughout the conference, the ReVia team met with law firms, corporate legal departments, technology partners, and industry leaders to discuss evolving challenges surrounding legal data management, governance, cloud migration, and connected workflows. Those conversations reinforced the growing demand for solutions that reduce operational complexity while enabling organizations to move data securely and confidently across their technology ecosystems.Building on the momentum from London, ReVia will continue its partnership with LegalTechTalk as an Official Launch Partner for LegalTechTalk USA 2027, taking place December 13–15, 2027, in Miami. The partnership reinforces ReVia's commitment to supporting innovation and collaboration across the legal technology community."We're incredibly excited to continue our partnership with LegalTechTalk as a Launch Partner for 2027," Perrone added. "The event has become an important forum for meaningful conversations, new ideas, and the future of legal technology, and we're excited to continue helping shape what's next."About ReViaReVia is a workflow automation platform built for legal Information Governance, Information Technology, and Knowledge Management teams. ReVia gives teams one unified dashboard to connect, automate, and secure critical workflows, helping reduce manual error while maintaining standardized, defensible processes across systems. Learn more at: www.revia.ai

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