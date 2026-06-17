rp Visual Solutions Demonstrates Custom Display Mounting Prowess at Infocomm 2026

Custom Capabilities Shown As Large Display Motorized Ceiling Mount at Infocomm 2026 rp Visual Solutions for Display Mounting Solutions

Motorized Ceiling Lift for 110” Screen Highlights Engineering-Focused Capabilities

Designs had to take into account not just mounting the display safely but mounting above a ceiling and quietly raising and lowering that weight all while keeping the cables kink free and aligned.” — David Wood, Director of rp Visual Solutions

PLACENTIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- rp Visual Solutions (RPV) has once again created a uniquely engineered mounting system for increasingly pervasive large flat panel displays. Hung above their product-packed booth at Infocomm 2026 is an impressive, motorized lift that raises and lowers a massive 110” LG Flat Panel with ease. This custom engineered system reinforces that RPV offers far more than the traditional video wall mount or their expansive line of Wallmate flat panel mounting solutions. The custom motion mount is designed to lower a large format display from above a ceiling to the height necessary for the meeting space it will occupy. The display mounted on the lift is 176 pounds, making this smooth and near silent solution even more impressive. The idea for the mount was a literal back-of-the napkin discussion that evolved into a fully engineered solution for a client in New York.“A consultant presented an idea for a unique and challenging hidden display capability that our team eagerly took on.” said David Wood, Director of rp Visual Solutions. “Designs had to take into account not just mounting the display safely but mounting above a ceiling and quietly raising and lowering that weight, all while keeping the cables kink free and aligned through repetitive motions .”Custom mounting solutions have been part of RPV’s offerings since inception. Then, it was primarily custom rear projection mounts, then highly customized projector mounts, which are still offered today. In addition to display mounts, RPV has recently completed custom speaker, subwoofer and camera mount solutions. Also, the rapid rise of LED displays in different formats is opening new opportunities for architecturally integrated display systems. RPV has designed wave-style systems, cylinders, seamless cubes, and massive wall mounted video walls.About rp Visual Solutionsrp Visual Solutions (RPV) engineers and manufactures mounting systems and architectural structures for visual display integration in commercial, corporate, education, and public environments. RPV solutions are designed to simplify installation, support evolving display technologies, and deliver long-term reliability. #MoreThanAMount

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