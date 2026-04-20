Silverdraft Supercomputing and Mechdyne Partner to Deliver High-Density, Energy-Efficient GPU Computing Solutions

Silverdraft High Performance Computer Rack Integrated by Mechdyne Advanced, immersive visualization environment Silverdraft Supercomputer

Next-Generation Compute Platforms Designed for Data Centers, Immersive Environments, and Graphics-Intensive Workflows

This partnership delivers the world’s most powerful purpose-built compute systems to the organizations shaping the future of design, research, entertainment, and immersive experiences.” — Amy Gile, CEO and Co-founder of Silverdraft Supercomputing

MARSHALLTOWN, IA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silverdraft Supercomputing and Mechdyne Corporation today announced a strategic alliance to deliver next-generation, GPU-dense compute solutions designed for data centers, advanced visualization environments, and demanding media and simulation workloads.The partnership combines Silverdraft’s high-density computing platforms with Mechdyne’s global expertise in visualization infrastructure, immersive environments, and enterprise deployment. Together, the companies will provide integrated solutions for industries including research, energy, media production, simulation, and enterprise visualization.Silverdraft’s workstation and server platforms are engineered for exceptional GPU density and energy efficiency. Using proprietary thermal engineering and advanced cooling architectures tailored to each system configuration, Silverdraft systems maximize performance while minimizing power consumption and physical footprint. As compute-intensive workloads continue to expand across AI, visualization, and simulation, organizations increasingly require systems capable of delivering greater processing power without corresponding increases in energy demand or data-center space.Significantly greater numbers of high-performance GPUs can operate within compact rack environments because of Silverdraft’s thermal management technologies, while maintaining optimal operating temperatures and reliability. This approach enables organizations to deploy more compute capability in less space while reducing facility cooling requirements and improving overall energy efficiency — critical considerations for modern data center operations.“This partnership amplifies Silverdraft’s mission to deliver the world’s most powerful purpose-built compute systems to the organizations shaping the future of design, research, entertainment, and immersive experiences,” said Amy Gile, CEO and Co-Founder of Silverdraft Supercomputing.Under the partnership, Mechdyne will serve as a strategic reseller and systems integrator for Silverdraft’s Demon, Devil, and high-performance server platforms. Silverdraft will continue focusing on research and development of high-density GPU architectures and specialized compute systems designed for demanding graphics and compute workloads.Mechdyne will leverage its global deployment and managed services capabilities to integrate Silverdraft systems into advanced visualization environments, simulation platforms, and enterprise computing infrastructures.“Silverdraft’s engineering talent and innovative approach to high-performance computing align perfectly with Mechdyne’s commitment to solving the most demanding visualization and technology challenges,” said Chris Clover, Founder and CEO of Mechdyne Corporation.Founded more than 30 years ago, Mechdyne Corporation is a global provider of immersive, and high-performance extended reality systems, managed IT services, low voltage technologies, and professional software services. The Immersive Reality Emulator at Bristol University's Digital Future's Institute is a recent example of a world-first immersive visualization environment. powered by Silverdraft computing.For all graphics and video intensive applications, Mechdyne can also integrate TGX, a remote desktop software developed by their Software Services business unit. TGX delivers like-local performance with 4:4:4 color, dual 4K display resolution, and more for remote access to workstations designed for graphics and video intensive applications.More information about Silverdraft workstations can be found at https://silverdraft.com Information about Mechdyne’s XR and AV solutions can be found at https://www.mechdyne.com/av-vr-solutions . More information and a free trial of TGX remote desktop is available at www.tgxremotedeskop.com About Silverdraft SupercomputingSilverdraft designs and manufactures ultra-high-performance workstations and servers purpose-built for visualization, rendering, virtual production, simulation, and other compute-intensive enterprise workflows.About Mechdyne CorporationMechdyne is a global provider of Mechdyne is a single source for design, delivery, and support of virtually all end-user technologies that plug into a network, including the network, as well as managed IT and professional software services. Mechdyne solutions save organizations valuable time through technology and services that remove friction, speed decisions and innovation, and prevent downtime. Its eight business units serve organizations across enterprise, research, government, automotive, aerospace, media, education, energy and healthcare industries.

Silverdraft and Mechdyne solution at the Digital Futures Institute

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