Linkage Design Expands to Become an Autodesk Reseller Across the United Kingdom and the European Union

Linkage Design provides tools, training, and skilled resources to automotive and other vehicle design applications. Group Training Session for Alias Complete Design Studio Support, Software, and Display Technologies

Comprehensive Digital Design Solutions Including Software, Design Resources, Training, and Technology Now All Available Through Linkage Design

Linkage Design is uniquely positioned to help organizations align software, skills, and complete workflows across international teams.” — Michael Check, President, Linkage Design

HAVERHILL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Linkage Design (Linkage), a leading provider of digital design services, software solutions, and professional training, today announced that it has been appointed an AutodeskReseller for the United Kingdom, and The European Union. By extending its authorized coverage, Linkage can provide more local purchasing, licensing, and support experience for multinational organizations using Autodesk software across multiple regions.Linkage has been an Autodesk reseller in North America for 14 years supporting automotive, transportation, and industrial design organizations with solutions such as Aliasand VRED. This long standing partnership has made Linkage a trusted advisor to many of the world’s most recognizable automotive brands and advanced design studios.” We have worked closely with Autodesk to develop a comprehensive offering of products and training support,” said Michael Check, President of Linkage Design. “With offices in North America and the UK, and a long history of supporting global automotive OEMs, suppliers, and innovation teams, Linkage Design is uniquely positioned to help organizations align software, skills, and complete workflows across international teams.”In addition to software access, European clients can now benefit from Linkage Design’s ability to consult and provide solutions across the complete digital design and engineering workflow including: In person and virtual, instructor-led Autodesk training , delivered on site by experienced industry professionals. In recent months, Autodesk and Linkage have been working in close collaboration to deliver in-person Screen to Machine learning sessions in California and Detroit. These sessions will soon roll out across Europe.• Access to Linkage’s expanding library of pre recorded training content, available through Eagle Point Software’s access portal, starting in June. The portal is accessible globally so entire design teams will have a growing list of training modules available on demand.• Code Delivery – accelerated development of Alias and VRED Tools and Plugins building a seamless AI based pipeline for customers.• Expert design, marketing, and engineering resources for projects and long-term contract support, remote or onsite.• Complete collaboration center consulting, design, integration and support through Linkage’s parent company. Mechdyne Corporation. Mechdyne is celebrating 30 years as a provider of advanced visualization solutions to automotive, aerospace, energy, and research applications globally.“Design organizations increasingly operate on a global scale,” said Phil Botley, Business Development with Linkage Design. “Becoming an Autodesk Reseller in the United Kingdom and European Union allows us to support our customers consistently across regions, while extending the same high level of service, training, and domain expertise that has defined our North American business for two decades.For more information about Linkage Design’s Autodesk software offerings and training programs, visit www.linkage-d.com . For more information about Mechdyne Corporation’s visualization center solutions , visit https://www.mechdyne.com/av-vr-solutions/ ________________________________________About Linkage DesignLinkage Design, a Mechdyne Company, is a premier provider of digital design services, Autodesk software solutions, and professional training, specializing in automotive, transportation, and advanced industrial design. As an authorized Autodesk reseller and trusted consulting partner, Linkage supports clients through software licensing, expert modeling and visualization services, and hands on training that drives real world results.

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