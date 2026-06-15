NEW MARQUEE INSTALLED AT MSH
Workers visited the MSH campus the afternoon of Tuesday, June 9 to install a new Marquee.
The sign will be visible as staff and visitors drive through the front entrance and as they leave campus.
The Marquee will display important messages for MSH staff and campus visitors.
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