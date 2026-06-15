Submit Release
News Search

There were 631 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,496 in the last 365 days.

NEW MARQUEE INSTALLED AT MSH

Workers visited the MSH campus the afternoon of Tuesday, June 9 to install a new Marquee. 

The sign will be visible as staff and visitors drive through the front entrance and as they leave campus. 

The Marquee will display important messages for MSH staff and campus visitors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NEW MARQUEE INSTALLED AT MSH

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.